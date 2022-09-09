ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:05.
Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
