Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:05.
spotonidaho.com
Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia
Courtesy Idaho Statesman BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million...
spotonidaho.com
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those estimates are based on Idahoans' self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and "long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Democrats feel pressure to 'save the republic' in campaigns to run state election systems
Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 20:05. 19:42. 19:40. 17:15.
spotonidaho.com
Washington residents can report at-home COVID-19 test results
Washington residents will now be able to report their at-home COVID-19 tests online through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.
spotonidaho.com
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State? Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State! She's been known to visit Idaho quite often and clearly, it left an impression! Continue reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
How one company is making housing material out of a newly legalized crop
Courtesy KIVI KETCHUM (KIVI) - A house built out of plants - the idea seems odd at first but one Idaho company has a chance to change the insulation market by creating a bio-based, non-toxic and safe-to-touch product that could end up on the other side of your walls. Hempitecture...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho's road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
Courtesy Idaho Statesman BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It's a tiny fraction of the state's 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it's a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonidaho.com
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho State Police Investigates Single Vehicle Crash in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder.... ★...
Comments / 0