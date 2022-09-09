Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Jones-led Trojans prepare for rival
Running back Santory Jones picked up where he left off a week earlier to power the Cross Trojans against Scott’s Branch Sept. 9 at CHS. Jones rushed for 122 yards and scored on runs of 21 and 39 yards in the first half as the Trojans took control against the visitors en route to a 30-6 victory, their third straight. A week earlier, the senior scored on a 35-yard run, picked off a pass in the end zone and recovered two fumbles in a 14-6 victory over Timberland.
The Post and Courier
Week 4: Hawks' Craig going back to St. Stephen
When Hanahan High School’s football team packs into buses and rolls up Highway 52 toward St. Stephen on Sept. 16, there will be a bit more energy on both sidelines for the rivalry matchup. The clash marks Art Craig’s return to Timberland High School after piling up most of...
The Post and Courier
Swamp Foxes steam roll Cougars
Heavy rain didn’t stop Ashley Ridge from rolling to a 60-12 win on Sept. 9 at Colleton County. The Ashley Ridge offense rushed for 217 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 157 yards and three TDs. On defense, the Swamp Foxes held the Cougars to a mere two rushing yards and 119 passing yards while recovering three Colleton County fumbles and picking off a Cougars’ pass.
The Post and Courier
College of Charleston basketball having an historic summer on recruiting trail
Pat Kelsey is having an historic summer on the recruiting trail. The second-year College of Charleston basketball coach is hauling in one of the top recruiting classes not only in school history, but in the country. With the verbal commitment over the weekend from 6-foot-5 shooting guard Isaiah Coleman, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
What was last week’s shake and boom?
Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, a loud boom and tremble was felt around the Goose Creek and Ladson area. Soon after, residential pages, on social media began to spill out comments about the half-second event. A lot of people felt it and many thought it was an earthquake....
The Post and Courier
Citadel reward after upset win: Another ranked team, on the road
The Citadel is coming off one of its biggest Southern Conference victories in years after the Bulldogs’ stunned then No. 8 East Tennessee State on Colby Kintner’s last-second field goal on Sept. 10. What’s the Bulldogs reward for a beating an FCS top 10 team and the defending...
The Post and Courier
Nonprofit opens thrift store in Mount Pleasant
A new thrift store opened its doors in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 10. Located next to Aldi in the East Cooper Plaza, just off of Hwy. 17, God’s Goods Thrift Store is operated entirely by volunteers and 100% of proceeds (after covering operating expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance and supplies each month) will be distributed to local, national and international missions.
The Post and Courier
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
The Post and Courier
Deaths and Funerals for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
AMERSON, Jennifer Lynn, 50, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CHASSEY, Mary Hildreth, 101, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. ELLIS, Elias George, 96, of Meggett died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GRANT, Lillie Mae H., 80, of James Island died...
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events/September
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Banned Books Week at the College of Charleston
When Marjory Wentworth starts up her Banned Books class at the College of Charleston, she trots out a title or two that share one discomfiting distinction. They have found themselves in the crosshairs of a book ban. They are thus ripe, and so-designated forbidden fruit for grandstanding campaigners and exercised moms. They are bold-face names castigated in social media streams, attached to calls for the defunding of local libraries and inflamed demands for action from school boards.
The Post and Courier
Clemson study finds caught-and-released alligators more likely to flee from humans
It would be natural for people to flee an approaching alligator, but what would it take to get alligators to flee approaching people?. According to new research published by Clemson University, capturing alligators and letting them go makes them much more likely to run away when people come near. From...
The Post and Courier
108 Daniels Creek Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445
This beautiful home is perfectly set on one of the best lots in the community. Be greeted with fresh landscaping and a decorative stone facade that creates desirable curb appeal. Upon entering the home you'll notice the natural light that compliments the beautiful multi-width laminate flooring and functional floor plan. Immediately to the left is a spacious dining room that could be used as a flex space alternatively. Linger into the heart of the home and you won't want to leave. A good sized main living area consists of the family room casual dining area and chef's kitchen. Fresh white upgraded cabinets classy quartz countertops classic ceramic subway tile backsplash stainless steel appliances including a gas range and sizable pantry provide everything you dream of in a kitchen. Continue upstairs (stairs have fresh carpet!) where you'll be impressed by the size of the loft. The owner has lovingly maintained the home. Down the first hallway you'll find bedroom one that is separated from the rest to ensure privacy and serves as a great in-law area or guest room. A spacious secondary bathroom is off the hallway which includes ceramic tiled flooring dual vanity with upgraded cabinets and cultured marble countertops. The other two good-sized bedrooms and Primary Suite are located down the opposite hallway. The ensuite boasts an oversized tiled shower perfect for unwinding after a long day. Complete with a large walk-in closet this home has no shortage of storage available. The outside space is a clean slate with a HUGE custom covered patio. Fully fenced the backyard is private and also has a serene backdrop including a private community pond and wooded area just behind. Picture yourself creating the backyard oasis you've always dreamed of to enjoy summer evenings in picturesque South Carolina. Located in desirable Liberty Village enjoy state of the art newer amenities including a pool and play park within a short walk. Close to military bases highways historical landmarks activities shopping and walking distance to a charter school this home truly has it all.
The Post and Courier
1120 Whitehouse Road, Summerville, SC 29486
This 1-story home in the country is a great find! Ranch on 1 acre lot situated conveniently just off of Hwy 176 with a fully fenced yard. Enjoy leisurely mornings on the front porch Sunday afternoons in the Great room and social gatherings in the backyard. This home features a formal sitting room an eat-in kitchen and a great room with a handsome brick hearth and electric fireplace. There is a lovely master suite plus two guest rooms and hall bathroom. Plus there is a laundry/utility room and patio to the rear. The 3 sheds to convey offer an abundance of storage and workspace. Make an appointment to check out this home right away! $850 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Bad communication hampered Charleston police response to Memorial Day shooting, report finds
A lack of clear expectations and communication throughout the ranks of the Charleston Police Department affected officers' response to a May 30 mass shooting, according to a newly released report. Chief Luther Reynolds described its findings in a Sept. 12 memo addressed to Mayor John Tecklenburg. He later elaborated on...
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area home sales sank for 12th straight month as borrowing costs rose
Charleston-area home sales slumped again in August for the 12th straight month as stubborn inflation and higher borrowing costs nipped into the ability to buy a house. Residential transactions sank 24.1 percent last month, according to preliminary data from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Sales have been trending downward...
The Post and Courier
Remembering Larry Gourdine's ultimate sacrifice
Family members and friends gathered on Sept. 3 at John McCants Veterans Park in Goose Creek to commemorate Private First Class Marine Larry Gourdine, who volunteered to fight for the United States during the Vietnam War. The young man perished during his first tour of duty in South Vietnam on...
Comments / 0