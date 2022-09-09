ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
nftevening.com

Photogenics Launch Metaverse Avatars Of Their Top Models

Modeling agency Photogenics announced the launch of an avatar division on Wednesday, September 7. Photogenics is an art-driven model agency, now they are taking the modeling industry to a whole new level with this latest move. Photogenics is the first brand to come up with this beautiful idea. Furthermore, this...
BUSINESS
nftevening.com

Bored Yachts Club: Real Life Yachting Utility Meets Web3

John Blackeye, Bored Ape Yacht Club member #634, is launching an NFT collection with real-life yachting utility. In addition to being an NFT collection, the project aims to evolve into a global, decentralized yacht club. Yes, John Blackeye is throwing IRL Yacht events. And you can be part of it.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
nftevening.com

Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops NFTs by Famous Street Artist

Psycho Bunny in a collaboration with famous street artist, Buff Monster launched an NFT series. The menswear brand made two back-to-back releases of 100 limited edition NFTs followed by 5 unique edition NFTs. “Consumers are starved for bespoke experiences that are tailored for them by their favorite brands, and we...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy