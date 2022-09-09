Read full article on original website
Photogenics Launch Metaverse Avatars Of Their Top Models
Modeling agency Photogenics announced the launch of an avatar division on Wednesday, September 7. Photogenics is an art-driven model agency, now they are taking the modeling industry to a whole new level with this latest move. Photogenics is the first brand to come up with this beautiful idea. Furthermore, this...
Bored Yachts Club: Real Life Yachting Utility Meets Web3
John Blackeye, Bored Ape Yacht Club member #634, is launching an NFT collection with real-life yachting utility. In addition to being an NFT collection, the project aims to evolve into a global, decentralized yacht club. Yes, John Blackeye is throwing IRL Yacht events. And you can be part of it.
Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops NFTs by Famous Street Artist
Psycho Bunny in a collaboration with famous street artist, Buff Monster launched an NFT series. The menswear brand made two back-to-back releases of 100 limited edition NFTs followed by 5 unique edition NFTs. “Consumers are starved for bespoke experiences that are tailored for them by their favorite brands, and we...
