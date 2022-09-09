Read full article on original website
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the. Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire...
ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID. Coeur d'Alene Tribe. Kootenai Tribe of Idaho. Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA. 1043 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022. An Air Quality...
Power back on in Oregon after weekend of fire, high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Utility companies said Monday they have restored power to tens of thousands of customers after shutting down service over the weekend to try to prevent wildfires during high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power enacted planned power shutoffs...
