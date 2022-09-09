Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
Photogenics Launch Metaverse Avatars Of Their Top Models
Modeling agency Photogenics announced the launch of an avatar division on Wednesday, September 7. Photogenics is an art-driven model agency, now they are taking the modeling industry to a whole new level with this latest move. Photogenics is the first brand to come up with this beautiful idea. Furthermore, this...
nftevening.com
Woodies NFT Collection Announces Film: Woodies Origin on Youtube
Woodies, the Ethereum-based NFT collection and web3 entertainment brand, is releasing a new short film titled ‘Woodies Origin’ on YouTube. Through this, they have deemed themself the “Pixar of web3”. The ‘Woodies Origin’ Film. To clarify, the Woodies collection is forming themselves as a...
nftevening.com
Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Drops NFTs by Famous Street Artist
Psycho Bunny in a collaboration with famous street artist, Buff Monster launched an NFT series. The menswear brand made two back-to-back releases of 100 limited edition NFTs followed by 5 unique edition NFTs. “Consumers are starved for bespoke experiences that are tailored for them by their favorite brands, and we...
nftevening.com
Bored Yachts Club: Real Life Yachting Utility Meets Web3
John Blackeye, Bored Ape Yacht Club member #634, is launching an NFT collection with real-life yachting utility. In addition to being an NFT collection, the project aims to evolve into a global, decentralized yacht club. Yes, John Blackeye is throwing IRL Yacht events. And you can be part of it.
RELATED PEOPLE
nftevening.com
BRICK: The Ledger NFT Collab Giving Voting Rights Over A Music Venue
BRICK is a crypto-meets-music venture that continues to strengthen the link between the music industry and the crypto sphere. Co-founded by musicians Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, BRICK promises to be a “music venue by night and a community-run creative space by day.” In addition, it also promises to function as a metaverse music venue.
Comments / 0