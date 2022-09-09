Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
YG Reveals His Top 5 West Coast Rappers Of All Time
YG has named his Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers as part of an adorable interview with Jazzy’s World TV. The Compton rapper was willingly cornered by Jazzy right before stepping out onto the Governors Ball stage in Queens, New York back in June. When asked to share his...
HipHopDX.com
YG Finally Lands Dream Nas Feature: 'Timing Is Everything'
YG has revealed he’s landed a dream Nas feature on his upcoming album, I Got Issues. During a recent interview with TMZ, the Compton rapper gave some details about the collaboration for his sixth studio album, admitting he’s been trying to get a verse from Nas since 2016’s Still Brazy.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Debuts 'Entergalactic' Trailer & Don Toliver Collab In Joe Burrow Bose Earphones Ad
Kid Cudi has unleashed the trailer for his animated Netflix series Entergalactic. The trailer arrived on Monday (September 12) with the highly-anticipated series and accompanying album set to be released at the end of this month. The trailer finds Cudi starring as Jabari and reveals the plot of the show...
HipHopDX.com
Joyner Lucas Stuns Funk Flex By Rapping Backwards Over Nas & Biggie Beats
New York, NY – Funkmaster Flex has seen it all in Hip Hop, but Joyner Lucas has shown it’s still possible to leave the veteran DJ’s jaw on the floor after all these years. The Massachusetts-bred MC paid a visit to Hot 97 on Tuesday (September 6),...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Gunna's 'Drip Too Hard' Is Certified Diamond
Lil Baby and Gunna have added a diamond plaque to their résumés. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Baby and Gunna’s 2018 Drip Harder anthem “Drip Too Hard” is now certified diamond. Fittingly, the certification news arrived on Monday (September 12), which...
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Saying He Changed His Life As A Kid
Kanye West has revealed a classic Snoop Dogg performance he saw on television as a kid changed his life. Ye took to Instagram on Sunday (September 11) to share an image of Snoop wearing a Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt while performing on Saturday Night Live in 1994, explaining how much of an impact it had on him from a marketing perspective.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane And Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Are Expecting Their Second Child Together
Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have announced that their family is about to get bigger after revealing they’re expecting their second child together. On Friday (September 9), Ka’oir took to Instagram make the announcement, sharing a video of her telling Gucci the good news after bringing him a positive pregnancy test in bed.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Gets Married To Mother Of His Child
Tee Grizzley has tied the knot with the mother of his child, My’Eisha Agnew. After Grizzley announced the pair’s engagement back in January, the happy couple reportedly walked down the aisle this past weekend, according to a plethora of videos and photos from the occasion that were captured and shared to Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk & India Royale Spark Breakup Rumors: 'I'm A Free Agent'
Lil Durk and India Royale may have called their engagement off. After getting publicly engaged in December 2021, fans have started to think that Royale and Durkio called everything off these past few weeks. Rumors began to swirl on Sunday (September 11), when Royale tweeted out that she was a “free agent.” Fans noticed she had also unfollowed Durk on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay Links With 50 Cent Following Recent Shooting
Lil Tjay linked up with 50 Cent over the weekend, and The Bronx rapper has fans thinking he’s going to remix one of the G-Unit boss’s classic records. The “Calling My Phone” rapper took to his Twitter on Monday (September 12) with a tweet showing him alongside 50 Cent with a caption referencing his 2003 hit “Many Men.” The song finds 50 rapping about the enemies that wish death upon him with any chance they get.
HipHopDX.com
City Girls’ JT Goes On Expletive Rant After Being Mistaken For Saweetie By Texas DJ
JT has voiced her frustrations with the way female rappers are allegedly pitted against each other after being mistaken for Saweetie. The City Girls star went off on an explosive Twitter rant over the weekend after a Texas DJ played the scrapped version of GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Remix)” featuring Saweetie and told the crowd it was JT.
HipHopDX.com
Flo Milli 'You Still Here, Ho?' Improves On Everything That Made Her A Rising Star
At the time, Ethereal’s 2015 track “Beef” went unmatched; boasting one of the first peeks at Playboi Carti’s then developing style, the song couldn’t go any harder – that is, until the arrival of Flo Milli’s “Beef Flo Mix.” Straight out of Mobile, Alabama, Flo Milli always knew she was born to be a star, and the audacity with which she embarked on her career by reworking a pre-existing hit into a certified gold classic proves it.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama Doubles Down On DJ Khaled Verzuz, Says He ‘Would Love To Do It'
DJ Drama has discussed a potential Verzuz matchup with DJ Khaled for a second time, saying he “would love to” go up against the We The Best hitmaker. Speaking on Drink Champs last month, Khaled told co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that nobody could beat him in a Verzuz battle after pointing out the number of hits he’s helped craft over the last 17 years.
HipHopDX.com
Desiigner Explains Why He Really Left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music
Desiigner has revealed more about the mindset he was in when he made the decision to part ways with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Record label. During an interview with Vlad TV released on Thursday (September 8), the 25-year-old New York native discussed the personal and business-related factors which led to his departure from the imprint formerly home to artists such as 2Chainz, Big Sean and more.
HipHopDX.com
Rome Streetz Announces Debut Griselda Project 'Kiss The Ring'
Rome Streetz has announced the imminent release of his Griselda Records debut Kiss The Ring. The album will drop on September 30 via Griselda/GXFR Records, and will be executive produced by Westside Gunn. “Kiss The Ring is Rome Streetz on steroids,” the New York rapper said in a statement. “This...
