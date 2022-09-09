Read full article on original website
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at 96 years old. Prince Philip will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel next to his wife.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
Inside Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s Memory-Filled Summer Home
The British royal family gathered today at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where doctors announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died. Mourners stood at the gates of the private royal estate to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and to witness this historic moment, one of many in this Scottish holiday home’s storied past.
When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?
It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
27 surprising things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 on September 8, once partied incognito in the streets of London.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96. Here's what happens next for the throne, currency, and more.
Queen Elizabeth's death means many changes will be underway in the UK, including several economic and cultural shake-ups.
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
As crowds gathered to await the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a rainbow was spotted at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded as Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis
Behind every great ruler is a great dog, and Queen Elizabeth II knew that better than anyone. The monarch has owned 30 dogs since her reign as Queen of the United Kingdom began in February 1952. The Queen received her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday in 1944. Each corgi after that has been […]
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, the royal family has a special plan in place that dates back to the 1960s. Titled Operation London Bridge, the plan reportedly lists what will happen in the United Kingdom following the monarch's death. Now that...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?
As originally reported by The Guardian in 2017, the plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, referred to as Operation London Bridge, has been mapped out for years. After a period of public mourning, the queen’s funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, Britain’s royal and national church. Later, according to a report in Politico from 2021, her Royal Majesty will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to the article, these plans were revealed in a series of documents the publication obtained and, at the time, were announced as the most up-to-date version of Operation London Bridge. As the The Telegraph reported in the same year, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel where he is temporarily interned and laid to rest with his wife.
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
These are the best quotes from Queen Elizabeth II
Throughout her decades-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II imparted many words of wisdom and advice, often with grace and a sharp sense of humour.Her Majesty, who died on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, was the longest-serving British monarch ever. She broke the record set by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria, who was on the throne for almost 64 years.Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of service since she first acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952. As we reflect on Her Majesty’s life,...
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Thousands welcome King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to Buckingham Palace: Royals wave from window of Rolls Royce as it cruises down The Mall for his first meeting with Commonwealth general secretary
An emotional King Charles III was greeted by thousands of well-wishers as he arrived at Buckingham Palace today where he met with representatives from the Commonwealth - while his mother Queen Elizabeth II's coffin embarks on her historic final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh, then onto Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.
