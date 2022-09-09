ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic 106.5

Donovan Smith Named Big 12 Offensive POW

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith was tabbed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Red Raiders to a thrilling 33-30 double-overtime win over No. 25 Houston. This is the second career weekly accolade presented to Smith, who was previously...
