Donovan Smith Named Big 12 Offensive POW
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith was tabbed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Red Raiders to a thrilling 33-30 double-overtime win over No. 25 Houston. This is the second career weekly accolade presented to Smith, who was previously...
The Joey McGuire Era: The Good, the Bad and the ugly Houston edition
The 33-30 win against 25th ranked Houston was one of those games that you're just happy that you won. There is a lot to unravel with this game and only the last 2 offensive possessions were good. Let's start on a positive note. Donovan Smith played well in the final...
