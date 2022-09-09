Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Blankenship fires no-hitter as Lady ’Cats triumph
The Union Lady ’Cats could not have asked for a better way to start Four Rivers Conference softball play Tuesday. Union (5-2, 1-0) started league play with a 24-0 win at St. Clair (0-6, 0-1) behind a no-hit shutout from sophomore Fallyn Blankenship.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats top Fox, fall to Eureka
Union will play for third place at the Pacific Boys Soccer Tournament against host Pacific after losing Thursday to Eureka in the semifinals, 3-1. The Wildcats (1-3) knocked off Fox Tuesday in the opening round, 4-2, coming back from a 2-1 deficit.
Washington Missourian
Kromer’s goal lifts soccer Knights over Southern Boone County
Tyler Kromer scored the game-winning goal in the second half Tuesday to help the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights improve to 3-0. Borgia edged Southern Boone County at Bank of Washington Field, 2-1.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Washington at Pacific, Pacific Tournament
Pacific defeated Washington, 2-1, in first round action at the Pacific Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 7. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays shut out Zumwalt East
There were no runs to be had for Ft. Zumwalt East as Washington rolled to its third conference softball victory of the season. Washington (10-1, 3-0) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2, 1-2), 10-0.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays lead area teams at Wolf Hollow Tournament
A pair of Washington golfers made it into the medals in their home tournament Tuesday. Washington placed fourth at the Washington Girls Golf Tournament with a score of 387 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats sweep Hillsboro
For the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats, there’s no place like home. Union (1-3) swept Hillsboro (3-6) Wednesday, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23, to record its first victory.
Washington Missourian
Borgia bests Lady Shamrocks in four sets
Grabbing the first game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks looked to knock off St. Francis Borgia for the first time since 2016. However, after New Haven won the first set, the Lady Knights came back to take the match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Cavin eager to rollout Washington's welcome mat with WashMO on the Go
From the street, the Waterworks Building in James W. Rennick Riverfront Park looks much the same as it did when vacated several years ago. But stepping inside the historic building, which was constructed in 1888, there’s no mistaking that the building has been transformed into WashMO on the Go. Few traces of the past 134 years that passed before the renovations remain in the interior.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — New Haven at Borgia
Borgia defeated New Haven in four games Tuesday, Sept. 6. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was another exciting week of high school football around Kansas City!. Above are highlights from several games. Below are scores from the marquee games on Friday:. Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Southwest 0. Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28. St. Pius X 45,...
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mvnews.org
Football defeats Shawnee Mission West 65-7 at home
(Visited 208 times, 209 visits today) This is junior Hailee Ford’s second year on the JAG yearbook yearbook staff and will be taking on the positions of design editor and photographer. When not in C-101, you can probably find her participating in NHS, NEHS or SNHS. Outside of school, you can catch her hanging out with her friends, playing on her club volleyball team, working or volunteering for her local SOAR program.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns announce purchase of Ziglin Signs
The Hoffmann Family of Companies has announced the purchase of another local business. As part of its continued Missouri and nationwide expansion, the Hoffmann Family of Companies, founded by David and Jerri Hoffmann, has acquired Washington-based Ziglin Signs, a “national manufacturer and distributor of custom business signage,” according to a news release.
kclibrary.org
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Washington Missourian
Washington to host America in Bloom symposium attendees later this month
An estimated 130 attendees of the America in Bloom symposium will be in Washington later this month as part of their annual gathering. “People think that America in Bloom is all about flowers, but it is more than that. It is about community vitality, it is about environmental efforts, it is about historic preservation,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who addressed members of the Washington City Council on Tuesday to promote the upcoming conference.
Comments / 0