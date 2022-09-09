ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
WESH

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
villages-news.com

Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
villages-news.com

Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere

It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
Bay News 9

Beagles rescued from breeding facility find fur-ever homes

SANFORD, Fla. — Roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued out of a breeding facility in Virginia, making national headlines. But of those rescues 15 ended up with a shelter here in Central Florida. It was a long journey for the pups, but Pet Alliance of Orlando is happy to announce that each one has now found an adoptive home.
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise

WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
Bay News 9

Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
villages-news.com

Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path

Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com

Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages

Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
