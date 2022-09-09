Read full article on original website
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Kentucky Fried Chicken Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The new Merritt Island location is currently in the permitting stage and will occupy a 1600 square foot space.
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Bay News 9
Apopka 9/11 Memorial Run honors local fallen firefighter and other first responders
APOPKA, Fla. — A memorial run in Apopka Saturday morning was held to honor the memory of more than 400 first responders who lost their lives in the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks that happened 21 years ago. The run also recognized the life of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. He...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
villages-news.com
Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere
It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
fox35orlando.com
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
Bay News 9
Beagles rescued from breeding facility find fur-ever homes
SANFORD, Fla. — Roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued out of a breeding facility in Virginia, making national headlines. But of those rescues 15 ended up with a shelter here in Central Florida. It was a long journey for the pups, but Pet Alliance of Orlando is happy to announce that each one has now found an adoptive home.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise
WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
Bay News 9
Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
villages-news.com
Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path
Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WATCH: Blue Origin’s rocket fires escape system after failure in booster during launch
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with projects from some Central Florida students on board did not go as planned Monday. The capsule fired its launch abort system after a failure in its booster. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. The company is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The weather...
villages-news.com
Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages
Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
