Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI says they now have surveillance video showing Emma Linek getting off of MARTA at the Lindbergh station Tuesday night. “The biggest concern right now is Emma’s well-being. She has not had her needed medication for days. Agents continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Emma so she can be reunited with her family,” officials said.
Neighbor speaks out while on lockdown in Marietta neighborhood after 2 deputies killed in line of duty
MARIETTA, Ga. — A neighbor is speaking out while he's on lockdown in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday night after two deputies were killed in the line of duty. A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in the Hampton Glen area near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.
Comments / 0