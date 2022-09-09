ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI says they now have surveillance video showing Emma Linek getting off of MARTA at the Lindbergh station Tuesday night. “The biggest concern right now is Emma’s well-being. She has not had her needed medication for days. Agents continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Emma so she can be reunited with her family,” officials said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO