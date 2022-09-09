TIFFIN — Led by Noah Tobin, the Wilmington College men’s cross country teams finished as runnersup Friday at the Tiffelberg Open. Tobin won the race for the Quakers. His last win came at the Tiffelberg Open during the 2022 track season. His 24:59 finish cracks him into the sub-25 club in the 8,000-meter run, as well as puts him at No. 2 all time for the 8-kilometer in Wilmington College history. George Rickett finished second for the squad and fourth overall with a huge personal best 25:27. Eric Reynolds, also with a huge personal best, claimed fifth in 25:57.

