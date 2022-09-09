ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Unbeaten Lions topple Hurricane in 3 sets

WILMINGTON — Unbeaten SBAAC American Division front runner New Richmond defeated Wilmington 14-25, 16-25, 19-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane drops to 5-3 overall, 2-2 in the league. New Richmond is 10-0 overall, 4-0 in the division. “New Richmond is a solid team,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Steed, Massie win close divisional at FMGC

HAMERSVILLE — Led by sophomore Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie held off Wilmington Monday to win the SBAA American Division boys golf divisional outing at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. “Tough night,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We were lucky to come away with the wins. The course played tough.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory

ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WC volleyball splits pair on first day of Rhodes Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team split a pair of matches on day one of the Rhodes College Classic, defeating Huntington College (Ala.) 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 and falling to Westminster College (Mo.) in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15 in the nightcap. “I’m really proud...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons

WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School. The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties. Richie Federle started the scoring, with...
WINCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 4 Final: Wilmington 45, Cin Hills Christian 0

WILMINGTON — Ryan Evans first win as the head coach of the Wilmington High School football team was really a coach’s dream, every piece of the puzzle coming together for a victory. In a 45-0 win over an outmanned Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team Friday night at Alumni...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Tobin, Wahl lead WC cross country teams at Tiffelberg

TIFFIN — Led by Noah Tobin, the Wilmington College men’s cross country teams finished as runnersup Friday at the Tiffelberg Open. Tobin won the race for the Quakers. His last win came at the Tiffelberg Open during the 2022 track season. His 24:59 finish cracks him into the sub-25 club in the 8,000-meter run, as well as puts him at No. 2 all time for the 8-kilometer in Wilmington College history. George Rickett finished second for the squad and fourth overall with a huge personal best 25:27. Eric Reynolds, also with a huge personal best, claimed fifth in 25:57.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 4 Final: McClain 42, East Clinton 7

LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost to former South Central Ohio League rival McClain 42-7 Friday night at ECHS. The loss puts the Astros at 1-3 on the year. The Tigers advance to 3-1 with the win. The Astros only score of the game came late in the fourth...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 4 Final: Blanchester 30, Norwood 21

BLANCHESTER — A week ago, Ty Goodwin may have been the best offensive lineman on the Blanchester High School football team. Friday night against Norwood, Goodwin was the unquestioned power back behind a 30-21 win at Barbour Memorial Field. Because five players, four of them two-way starters, were injured...
BLANCHESTER, OH
