wnewsj.com
Unbeaten Lions topple Hurricane in 3 sets
WILMINGTON — Unbeaten SBAAC American Division front runner New Richmond defeated Wilmington 14-25, 16-25, 19-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane drops to 5-3 overall, 2-2 in the league. New Richmond is 10-0 overall, 4-0 in the division. “New Richmond is a solid team,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal...
wnewsj.com
Steed, Massie win close divisional at FMGC
HAMERSVILLE — Led by sophomore Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie held off Wilmington Monday to win the SBAA American Division boys golf divisional outing at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. “Tough night,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We were lucky to come away with the wins. The course played tough.
wnewsj.com
WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
wnewsj.com
Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory
ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball splits pair on first day of Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team split a pair of matches on day one of the Rhodes College Classic, defeating Huntington College (Ala.) 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 and falling to Westminster College (Mo.) in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15 in the nightcap. “I’m really proud...
wnewsj.com
Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons
WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School. The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties. Richie Federle started the scoring, with...
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: Wilmington 45, Cin Hills Christian 0
WILMINGTON — Ryan Evans first win as the head coach of the Wilmington High School football team was really a coach’s dream, every piece of the puzzle coming together for a victory. In a 45-0 win over an outmanned Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team Friday night at Alumni...
wnewsj.com
Tobin, Wahl lead WC cross country teams at Tiffelberg
TIFFIN — Led by Noah Tobin, the Wilmington College men’s cross country teams finished as runnersup Friday at the Tiffelberg Open. Tobin won the race for the Quakers. His last win came at the Tiffelberg Open during the 2022 track season. His 24:59 finish cracks him into the sub-25 club in the 8,000-meter run, as well as puts him at No. 2 all time for the 8-kilometer in Wilmington College history. George Rickett finished second for the squad and fourth overall with a huge personal best 25:27. Eric Reynolds, also with a huge personal best, claimed fifth in 25:57.
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: McClain 42, East Clinton 7
LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost to former South Central Ohio League rival McClain 42-7 Friday night at ECHS. The loss puts the Astros at 1-3 on the year. The Tigers advance to 3-1 with the win. The Astros only score of the game came late in the fourth...
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: Blanchester 30, Norwood 21
BLANCHESTER — A week ago, Ty Goodwin may have been the best offensive lineman on the Blanchester High School football team. Friday night against Norwood, Goodwin was the unquestioned power back behind a 30-21 win at Barbour Memorial Field. Because five players, four of them two-way starters, were injured...
Ohio State Marching Band brings “Stadium Karaoke” to second halftime show in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar […]
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Ohio for pre-Christmas concert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A familiar holiday season concert is returning to Nationwide Arena just a few days before Christmas. Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced they will have two shows in Columbus on December 23 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. TSO will also perform in […]
wnewsj.com
Robert Grim of Sabina area to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS — A man who lives near Sabina is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
wnewsj.com
EC FFA success at summer events
Throughout the summer, many of the East Clinton FFA members competed in both the county and state fairs as well as participating in other summer activities. We had several students show different types of animals and livestock, and many of them found success in these competitions. The officers set up...
