Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Canyon Creek Battlefield adopted by Billings man
Billings, MT- If you live in Billings, you may have driven by the Canyon Creek Battlefield Memorial without even realizing it. The site is seven miles outside of Laurel on Buffalo Trail Road and was the scene for the second to last battle of the Nez Perce flight of 1877. Where the Nez Perce Indians were pursued by the seventh U.S Calvary after leaving Yellowstone National Park exactly 145 years ago.
KULR8
New apartments and business space planned for vacant building in downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The now-vacant Billings Hardware Company building (Montana Avenue and Broadway) is being renovated into a multi-use building with apartments and space for businesses. Victoria Hill with the City of Billings said the renovation will cost $7.4 million dollars. The Billings City Council voted unanimously on Monday, September...
KULR8
Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Missoula beats Billings in Game 3, returns to Pioneer League Championship Series
MISSOULA-The Billings Mustangs’ season came to an end on Thursday night in Missoula as the Missoula Paddleheads punched their return ticket to the Pioneer League Championship series with a 4-2 victory in a decisive Game 3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Missoula (2-1) will have a chance to...
KULR8
Shooting seriously injures man on N. 25th St. in Billings, suspect arrested
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. BPD said the suspect...
KULR8
Scoreboard: High school golf
Team scores: Livingston 293, Laurel 295, Billings Central 313, Lewistown 317, Miles City 346, Sidney 346, Lockwood 365, Havre 367, Glendive 391, Hardin 425. Top 10: Aubrey Kelly, Liv, 70; Cam Hackmann, Lau, 71; Sam Norman, Lau, 71; Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, 71; Houston Dunn, Liv, 73; Fischer Brown, Lew, 74; Conroy Schmitt, BC, 76; Landon Guglielmo, Lew, 76; Kyle Kennah, Lau, 76; Caleb Fornshell, BC, 77; Brady McCollum, Lau, 77.
KULR8
Charges filed in teenager shooting death
BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges have now been filed in the death of Khoen Parker, a minor who was shot in the chest during a large fight between two groups. One member of each group was carrying a handgun. Police say a man heard the fight begin in a parking lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets
BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
KULR8
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
KULR8
Laurel sweeps Lockwood in hard-fought match
LAUREL--Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball. It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season. The first set was back and forth. Dani Jordan...
Comments / 0