Read full article on original website
Related
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire begins creating unhealthy to hazardous conditions in Northern California
(CNN) — A wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains is creating hazardous conditions in Northern California, choking the air with smoke as strong winds complicate firefighting efforts. The smoke's impact was most visually clear in a time-lapse video posted by the NWS in...
'Everything is completely engulfed in flames': Terrifying moment two hikers realize they are stranded as the Bolt Creek fire rages around them as the West Coast is scorched by wildfires
Two hikers believed they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain as a massive wildfire broke out either side of them. Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been trekking up the Baring Mountain, in Washington state, when they first spotted smoke and then the massive blaze from the Bolt Creek fire started raging in front of them.
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
AOL Corp
More than 39 million under excessive heat warnings as scorching heat wave expands
An extreme heat wave that has been ongoing for days across much of the West will show no signs of fading over the Labor Day weekend. In fact, while some in the Northwest may encounter a reprieve from the heat, others will see the mercury rise even more over the coming days as the intense heat spreads eastward.
Air quality worsens as 94 fires burn across Western US, Kay weakens
Air quality alerts are in place across much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho as smoke from ongoing fires is leading to poor air quality in the aftermath of a record-breaking heat wave.
Temperatures smash records in US west as brutal heatwave continues
Records broken in Sacramento and Reno, while California close to ordering rolling blackouts to ease strain on power grid
Kay continues to threaten flooding rain for SoCal
A serious flooding threat has developed across the bone-dry southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Some of the worst flooding occurred in Southern California, and while Kay did not make...
From wildfires to tropical storm rains, parts of the West Coast continue to face extreme weather conditions this weekend
As parts of the West grapple with destructive wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures, a storm that brought life-threatening flash flooding and powerful winds to Southern California on Friday will deliver more heavy rain over the weekend.
A strengthening Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Unleashes Heavy Rains and Powerful Winds, Causing Floods in US- Mexico Border, Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay continued to move, causing flash floods and landslides near the US - Mexico border. Southern California will experience the worst part of Kay until Sunday. The brunt of Tropical Kay is expected until this weekend, with a gradual weakening on Sunday. On Monday, the weather will lighten up.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages.Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower temperatures during the weekend but could bring another set of challenges: heavy rains that will be welcomed in the drought-plagued state but might cause flash floods. Climate change is making the planet warmer, scientists say, and weather-related disasters more extreme. The heat that colored weather maps dark red for more than a week in California...
Comments / 0