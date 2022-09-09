ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Everything is completely engulfed in flames': Terrifying moment two hikers realize they are stranded as the Bolt Creek fire rages around them as the West Coast is scorched by wildfires

Two hikers believed they were going to die after becoming trapped on a mountain as a massive wildfire broke out either side of them. Matt Bishop and Steve Cooper had been trekking up the Baring Mountain, in Washington state, when they first spotted smoke and then the massive blaze from the Bolt Creek fire started raging in front of them.
Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
TheStreet

Huge California Brush Fire Grows

A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
AccuWeather

Kay continues to threaten flooding rain for SoCal

A serious flooding threat has developed across the bone-dry southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Some of the worst flooding occurred in Southern California, and while Kay did not make...
The Independent

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages.Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower temperatures during the weekend but could bring another set of challenges: heavy rains that will be welcomed in the drought-plagued state but might cause flash floods. Climate change is making the planet warmer, scientists say, and weather-related disasters more extreme. The heat that colored weather maps dark red for more than a week in California...
