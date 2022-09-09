ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London

EDINBURGH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Succession star Brian Cox jokes ‘keep it royalist!’ after Jesse Armstrong’s King Charles remark

Successionwriter Jesse Armstrong drew audible winces from the crowd at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday night (12 September) with his comments about King Charles III. The British screenwriter made the remarks while accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his ferocious dynasty show, Succession. “Big week for successions,”...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy