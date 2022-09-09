ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

U.S. stock futures tick lower on report Fed headed for 75 basis point hike

U.S. stock futures slipped back into negative territory Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior Fed officials,...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Take Five: A Central Bank Bonanza

(Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come. Forward-looking purchasing managers' indexes from a host of countries will provide clues on how wobbly global growth really...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Consumers Grow More Optimistic About Future Inflation

Consumers are getting more optimistic about future inflation, while remaining uncertain about the economy, according to the preliminary September estimate from the University of Michigan released Friday. [. READ:. The Fed’s Friendly Fire (And Rain) ]. While overall sentiment about the current economy ticked up slightly to 59.5 from...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
CHINA
US News and World Report

EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as COVID Precaution -Source

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country

PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Reactions to Deal Between U.S. Railroads and Unions

(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. Shares of Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp were up about 3% before the bell.
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Governor Speaks After Cutting Key Rate to 7.5%

(Reuters) -Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin gave a news conference after the central bank cut its key rate by half a point to 7.5% on Friday. The central bank officials spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. NABIULLINA ON...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka's Crisis Pushes War-Shattered Tamils to the Brink

MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Under a blazing sun, a 44-year-old Tamil labourer tended his rented patch of peanut field in Sri Lanka, striking his spade against the earth in a daily struggle to beat inflation that has put many necessities out of reach. "I have more difficulties than a...
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

Russian Billionaire Sues French Customs for Seizing His Yachts

PARIS (Reuters) - A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday. Alexey Kuzmichev, one of...
ECONOMY

