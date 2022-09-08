Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Jim Raschilla: Be wary of people, policies that would turn New Hampshire blue
The flier accompanying the New Hampshire Electric Co-op bill says it all. A doubling of the market price of power since 2020 after the current Washington White House took office. Natural gas is used to generate approximately half of electricity and its price has tripled since last year. This is just a part of the cost of the going green creating spiraling utility costs.
laconiadailysun.com
In final days of NH GOP Senate primary, millions in advertising from out-of-state interests
With state primary day now a few days away, it’s crunch time for candidates vying in high stakes federal primaries. For proof of that, just turn on your TV. Campaign ads, particularly in New Hampshire’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, are hard to miss right now. That’s due to millions of dollars being poured into the race by out-of-state political action committees looking to sway the decisions of undecided voters in the campaign’s final hours.
laconiadailysun.com
John Gaydos: Motorcycle Week is a mass invasion
Motorcycle Week. It's easy to deal with the raw deal, New Hampshire is such a tourist state. It's a normal deal. The Free Staters, they fuss about NH. I like telling them, we don't force you to come here. During Motorcycle Week there are twice as many dealers plates. You can tell they would not be in those really nice cars. No front plate. Bet they don't check those vehicles returned. Knowing them is half the danger. Nice, dishonest, those fine dealers. Some of the time junk ones, too. Mass invasion.
CARS・
laconiadailysun.com
Are you Winni Blue?
This past week, the chill in the air and the start of the school year reminded me that summer on Lake Winnipesaukee is coming to a close. However, though the boating days may be dwindling, the time to Be Winni Blue & LakeSmart is not!. A pillar of our mission...
Comments / 0