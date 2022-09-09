ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

September heat wave to have parts of central US feeling like July again

A heat dome is forecast to build over the south-central United States this weekend and persist into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The stifling heat will have millions over the central and southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley sweltering as temperatures reach levels more appropriate for the middle of the summer during a five- to seven-day stretch.
