Read full article on original website
Related
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from this weekend into early next week. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this...
Mosquito Fire erupts to become largest California fire of the year
The Mosquito Fire has burned over 64,000 acres as of Thursday, becoming the largest in the state so far this year. The Mosquito Fire, which has burned over 64,000 acres across El Dorado and Placer counties in California, has become the largest fire in the state so far this year.
September heat wave to have parts of central US feeling like July again
A heat dome is forecast to build over the south-central United States this weekend and persist into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The stifling heat will have millions over the central and southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley sweltering as temperatures reach levels more appropriate for the middle of the summer during a five- to seven-day stretch.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday over the rising number of polio cases being detected in wastewater in multiple jurisdictions. Hochul made the declaration in an executive order because of "evidence of circulating poliovirus," with Nassau County, N.Y., the latest to...
Comments / 2