ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gabe Davis scores Bills' first 2022 TD on perfect play-action throw (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkltA_0hnylSX400

The Buffalo Bills capped their opening drive of the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams in impressive fashion.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected on a 26-yard touchdown to receiver Gabe Davis. It ended a nine-play drive.

On a 3rd-and-1 snap, the Bills went with a play-action pass. Davis had tons of real estate in front of him thanks to the fake at the end of the play and he gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Check out the first Bills touchdown of 2022 below:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Action Pass#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith's overtime call named one of the worst decisions of Week 1

The Houston Texans collected their first tie in franchise history during Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. With 26 seconds left in the extra period, Texans coach Lovie Smith decided to punt on a fourth-and-3 from the Houston 49-yard line. Giving the ball back to the Colts deep in their own territory meant Indianapolis couldn’t escape the 20-20 stalemate, and both clubs are tied for a share of first place in the AFC South with an 0-0-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy