Gabe Davis scores Bills' first 2022 TD on perfect play-action throw (video)

The Buffalo Bills capped their opening drive of the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams in impressive fashion.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected on a 26-yard touchdown to receiver Gabe Davis. It ended a nine-play drive.

On a 3rd-and-1 snap, the Bills went with a play-action pass. Davis had tons of real estate in front of him thanks to the fake at the end of the play and he gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Check out the first Bills touchdown of 2022 below: