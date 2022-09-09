ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 1

Related
helpmechas.com

The Mouse – Returns To Palm Springs In October To Be Put On Display

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The historic plane will be honored on October 15th, 2022, when it joins the Palm Springs Air Museum‘s aircraft collection. Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated in mid-October alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. A new exhibit will also be built at the Museum and will open on Walt Disney’s birthday, December 5, 2022. This new exhibit will highlight the plane’s history, affectionately known as “The Mouse,” as well as its significance to The Walt Disney Company’s history and relevance to the Palm Springs Area.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
latitude38.com

Sailboat Meets Beach at Dana Point

Dana Point in Southern California is no stranger to sailing, with one of its most famous (but sadly deceased) ships, the tall ship replica Pilgrim, having called the area home for many years. Sadly Pilgrim sank at her dock in 2020. On Saturday, Dana Point lost another sailboat, this time off the beach. Our friend Mitch Perkins was cruising social media sailing pages over the weekend when he came across this post on Reddit. It appears from the video, and the comments, that the person on board was having a lovely day, fishing off Dana Point… until he realized he was in the wrong spot.
DANA POINT, CA
d23.com

D23 Member Night at Disney’s Frozen in Costa Mesa, CA!

D23 Member Night at Disney’s Frozen in Costa Mesa, CA!. D23 Gold Members have the chance to purchase select premium seats for the Sunday, February 5, 2023 evening performance of Disney’s Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, California! This special opening weekend package also features a D23 Member exclusive post-show talkback with members of the Frozen cast!
COSTA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Florida State
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
City
Burbank, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
viatravelers.com

21 Fun & Best Things to Do in Laguna Beach, California

If you plan on visiting Laguna Beach in Orange County, California, anytime soon, you’re in for a real treat. Laguna Beach has a fun and casual vibe while maintaining some seriously elegant areas of luxury and sophistication. Laguna Beach is a coastal town that offers dozens of gorgeous beaches,...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Autoweek.com

Our 50 Favorites from the Japanese Classic Car Show in California

After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Porto's Bakery to Open New Location in Downtown Disney

One of SoCal's most popular bakeries will soon be opening its doors at Downtown Disney. Porto’s Bakery and Café announced on Sunday that they will be opening a new location in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The popular Cuban café chain currently has six locations in Southern...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette Funicello
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
localemagazine.com

From Oktoberfest to Pumpkin Patches, Here Are 7 OC Happenings You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall

Just because school’s back in session doesn’t mean the fun has to end. With a plethora of events in Orange County this October, your problem might be choosing which ones to miss out on. And with that perfect SoCal weather here to stay, we have all the more reason to embrace fall as if it’s still summer. From beer festivals to Halloween festivities, OC is teeming with quality entertainment that is sure to please people of all ages. So if you’re a fan of upcoming films, authentic Barvarian pretzels or fair festivities, here’s our lineup of seven events we’re looking forward to in Orange County this fall! Orange County Events.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Disney World#Grumman Gulfstream#D23 Expo 2022#The Air Museum#The Walt Disney Company#The Palm Springs Area#Smoke Tree Ranch#Walt Disney Archives
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
surfcityusa.com

Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall

There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
LONG BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy