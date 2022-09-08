ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Von Miller wastes no time, gets first Bills sack vs. Rams

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Von Miller knows how to sack quarterbacks.

He decided to prove that he still can do that for the Buffalo Bills in a very fast fashion.

After receiver Gabe Davis put the Bills up 7-0 on the Bills’ opening drive, Miller played his part in ending the ensuing on for the Los Angeles Rams. Miller brought down his former teammate, quarterback Matthew Stafford, which helped force a punt.

Check out Miller’s debut sack for the Bills below:

Sports
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
