WATCH: Von Miller wastes no time, gets first Bills sack vs. Rams

Von Miller knows how to sack quarterbacks.

He decided to prove that he still can do that for the Buffalo Bills in a very fast fashion.

After receiver Gabe Davis put the Bills up 7-0 on the Bills’ opening drive, Miller played his part in ending the ensuing on for the Los Angeles Rams. Miller brought down his former teammate, quarterback Matthew Stafford, which helped force a punt.

Check out Miller’s debut sack for the Bills below: