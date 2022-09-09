ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 279 video: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez press conference faceoff

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
LAS VEGAS – Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez squared up for the first time on fight week at the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Ahead of their 180-pound catchweight clash at T-Mobile Arena, which airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+, Holland (23-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC) and Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) answered questions from media then engaged in a faceoff for the cameras.

Both men exchanged words, but kept things civil as they each look to extend their respective winning streaks.

Watch the video above to see Holland and Rodriguez stare each other down at the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 279.

