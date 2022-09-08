ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIUE Women's Tennis Off to Outstanding Start at Cougar Invite

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing. "This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."
Nuttall Comes In 13th, Popelar 30th As Tigers Claim Sixth In Class 3A At First To The Finish Girls Meet, Knights are 14th, Griffins' Hatley Fifth

PEORIA - Edwardsville's Emily Nuttall came in 13th and Madison Poeplar was 30th in the Class 3A race, while Father McGivney Catholic's Kaitlyn Hatley finished fifth in the Class 1A race at the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday morning at Peoria's Detweiler Park, the traditional home of the IHSA state meet in November.
Edwardsville's Football Team Blanks Soldan 56-0 In Saturday Road Game

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville blanked Soldan 56-0 Saturday afternoon at Soldan. Wide receiver Daion Gaston had three touchdowns to lead Edwardsville in the contest, and quarterback Jake Curry commanded the Tigers' offense in the game and led Edwardsville to several scores. Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin said his team was somewhat...
The Macoupin Art Collective Art Bus

EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac. Chuck and Amy are...
I-270 near Mississippi River in Madison County To Have Intermittent Lane Closures

GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.
Juvenile Dies In Fatal Crash On Belle Street In Alton Early Saturday

ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information about a fatal traffic crash at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton. The driver in the crash has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said:...
