GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO