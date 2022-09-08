Read full article on original website
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
edglentoday.com
SIUE Women's Tennis Off to Outstanding Start at Cougar Invite
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing. "This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."
edglentoday.com
Paniagua, Moore Trade Goals 30 Seconds Apart Before McLean Scores Match-Winner As Tigers Take 2-1 Win Over Explorers
EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette Catholic's Myles Paniagua and Edwardsville's Evan Moore traded goals 30 seconds apart in the 52nd minute before Liam McLean scored the match-winner in the 65th minute to give the Tigers a 2-1 win over the Explorers in a well-played and hard-fought soccer match Saturday morning at Tiger Stadium.
edglentoday.com
Nuttall Comes In 13th, Popelar 30th As Tigers Claim Sixth In Class 3A At First To The Finish Girls Meet, Knights are 14th, Griffins' Hatley Fifth
PEORIA - Edwardsville's Emily Nuttall came in 13th and Madison Poeplar was 30th in the Class 3A race, while Father McGivney Catholic's Kaitlyn Hatley finished fifth in the Class 1A race at the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday morning at Peoria's Detweiler Park, the traditional home of the IHSA state meet in November.
edglentoday.com
Perulfi Leads Edwardsville At Tigers Finish 25th In Class 3A First To The Finish Meet In Peoria, CM 27th, Triad 28th in Class 2A, Griffins 25th
PEORIA - Ben Perulfi was once again the leading runner for Edwardsville as the Tigers finished 25th in the Class 3A division of the First To The Finish cross country meet held Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria, the traditional site for the IHSA state meet in November. Civic...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville's Football Team Blanks Soldan 56-0 In Saturday Road Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville blanked Soldan 56-0 Saturday afternoon at Soldan. Wide receiver Daion Gaston had three touchdowns to lead Edwardsville in the contest, and quarterback Jake Curry commanded the Tigers' offense in the game and led Edwardsville to several scores. Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin said his team was somewhat...
edglentoday.com
Artists From Edwardsville, St. Louis, Bonita Springs, Fla., Featured As Part Of Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Bonita Springs, Fla., artists will be part of the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25 at City Park. The work of the three artists is featured today. Artist Name: Brent Langley. Location: Edwardsville, IL. Artist Statement: "My objective is to create works of art...
edglentoday.com
The Macoupin Art Collective Art Bus
EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac. Chuck and Amy are...
edglentoday.com
I-270 near Mississippi River in Madison County To Have Intermittent Lane Closures
GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.
edglentoday.com
Juvenile Dies In Fatal Crash On Belle Street In Alton Early Saturday
ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information about a fatal traffic crash at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton. The driver in the crash has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said:...
