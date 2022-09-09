Read full article on original website
Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
Central Florida man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man has claimed his $1M prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket at a Quick Serv in Apopka. Robert White, of Apopka, bought a winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket from the Quick Serv at 9250 Bear Lake Road. White chose to receive...
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old from Delray Beach, may be with 26-year-old woman
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Florida law enforcement officials said a 1-month-old baby has been found safe. A statewide alert for the missing baby was issued after the child was last seen in Palm Beach County. No additional details were reported.
