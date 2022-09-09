ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
ORLANDO, FL
Central Florida man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man has claimed his $1M prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket at a Quick Serv in Apopka. Robert White, of Apopka, bought a winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket from the Quick Serv at 9250 Bear Lake Road. White chose to receive...
APOPKA, FL
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

