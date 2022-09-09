ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. After Sunday’s storms, it was calm this morning as Rich Cahan captured the above image. (The forecast says there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, however, so keep an umbrella handy.) Now, on to the news. At This Time: Sunday at 7:31 a.m....
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Matt Smith, Evanston Fire Department Division Chief, joins firefighters at Evanston’s 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Firemen’s Park. Mark Shore, who grew up in Evanston and was on the 62nd floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower during the 2001 attack, was one of several speakers. “As I was getting out of the building, I saw firefighters running in,” he told the crowd. “Thank you to the first responders for everything you do every single day.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan

Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

They Do: It was purely physical … therapy

Sometimes love gently sneaks up on you, and other times it smacks you in the head. It took a volleyball to the face to get Jane Handel to seek out medical advice from friends who are physical therapists. Jane has played volleyball most of her life, from early days at...
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Entertainment
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the community: Support for the Margarita Inn

The Margarita Inn and its future have been the subject of many community discussions during the past several months. The focus is Connections for the Homeless’ goal of purchasing the building to continue offering the Bridge Housing and services so critical for people seeking to improve their lives. The...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: City should end attempts to take public trust land for private gain

The second Special Order of Business on the City Council agenda for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 is SP2, Resolution 80-R-22, Registering the City of Evanston’s Objection to a Roadway Easement Request through Property Owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and Leased by the City of Evanston. Cutting through the long title, this is a resolution, introduced by Council Member Eleanor Revelle (7th Ward), that the city say “no” to a request by a developer to pave a road, longer than a football field, from Isabella Street across what is now the fairway and green of the 10th hole of the Canal Shores golf course, in order to be able to build five homes on what is now forested open space in Wilmette.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Review: ‘The Garbologists’: Northlight’s delicacy of a play

It’s the last line of The Garbologists at the Northlight Theatre, but it could have been the first: “Let’s go chase some trash.”. The play is about trash-collecting in New York City, but it’s also about a lot more. It’s certainly worth the chase to Northlight to see the performance. This wisecracking show manages to be funny and poignant at the same time.
SKOKIE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

How can Evanstonians go solar?

A few Saturdays back, a door-to-door salesman came by my house and suggested installing solar panels, mentioning numerous government credits that have recently become available. I am usually suspect of anyone going door-to-door and sent the man away before the pitch got too involved. I did, however, become curious about...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

County kicks off Racial Equity Week

The day after George Floyd was murdered by a Minnepolis police officer, Denise Barreto started her new job: May 26, 2020, was her first day as the inaugural Director of Equity and Inclusion for Cook County. In this role in the Cook County Board’s office, she implements and evaluates racial...
COOK COUNTY, IL

