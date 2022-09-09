The second Special Order of Business on the City Council agenda for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 is SP2, Resolution 80-R-22, Registering the City of Evanston’s Objection to a Roadway Easement Request through Property Owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and Leased by the City of Evanston. Cutting through the long title, this is a resolution, introduced by Council Member Eleanor Revelle (7th Ward), that the city say “no” to a request by a developer to pave a road, longer than a football field, from Isabella Street across what is now the fairway and green of the 10th hole of the Canal Shores golf course, in order to be able to build five homes on what is now forested open space in Wilmette.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO