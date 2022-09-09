Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. After Sunday’s storms, it was calm this morning as Rich Cahan captured the above image. (The forecast says there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, however, so keep an umbrella handy.) Now, on to the news. At This Time: Sunday at 7:31 a.m....
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Matt Smith, Evanston Fire Department Division Chief, joins firefighters at Evanston’s 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Firemen’s Park. Mark Shore, who grew up in Evanston and was on the 62nd floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower during the 2001 attack, was one of several speakers. “As I was getting out of the building, I saw firefighters running in,” he told the crowd. “Thank you to the first responders for everything you do every single day.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan
Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
evanstonroundtable.com
They Do: It was purely physical … therapy
Sometimes love gently sneaks up on you, and other times it smacks you in the head. It took a volleyball to the face to get Jane Handel to seek out medical advice from friends who are physical therapists. Jane has played volleyball most of her life, from early days at...
evanstonroundtable.com
Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 1
Young Edwin Bush Jourdain Jr. arrived in Chicago from New Bedford, Massachusetts, in 1925. He brought a dream: to become a reporter for the Chicago Defender and join the fight for Black equality led by its crusading founder and editor, Robert Sengstacke Abbott. It was not a surprising goal. In...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the community: Support for the Margarita Inn
The Margarita Inn and its future have been the subject of many community discussions during the past several months. The focus is Connections for the Homeless’ goal of purchasing the building to continue offering the Bridge Housing and services so critical for people seeking to improve their lives. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: City should end attempts to take public trust land for private gain
The second Special Order of Business on the City Council agenda for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 is SP2, Resolution 80-R-22, Registering the City of Evanston’s Objection to a Roadway Easement Request through Property Owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and Leased by the City of Evanston. Cutting through the long title, this is a resolution, introduced by Council Member Eleanor Revelle (7th Ward), that the city say “no” to a request by a developer to pave a road, longer than a football field, from Isabella Street across what is now the fairway and green of the 10th hole of the Canal Shores golf course, in order to be able to build five homes on what is now forested open space in Wilmette.
evanstonroundtable.com
Review: ‘The Garbologists’: Northlight’s delicacy of a play
It’s the last line of The Garbologists at the Northlight Theatre, but it could have been the first: “Let’s go chase some trash.”. The play is about trash-collecting in New York City, but it’s also about a lot more. It’s certainly worth the chase to Northlight to see the performance. This wisecracking show manages to be funny and poignant at the same time.
evanstonroundtable.com
Local author’s ‘The Moment’ chronicles when, why and how changemakers sprang into action
“This has been the most satisfying and important project I’ve ever worked on,” says Evanston author and writing coach Steve Fiffer – which says a lot, since The Moment is Fiffer’s 20th book of nonfiction. The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How they Joined the Fight...
evanstonroundtable.com
How can Evanstonians go solar?
A few Saturdays back, a door-to-door salesman came by my house and suggested installing solar panels, mentioning numerous government credits that have recently become available. I am usually suspect of anyone going door-to-door and sent the man away before the pitch got too involved. I did, however, become curious about...
evanstonroundtable.com
County kicks off Racial Equity Week
The day after George Floyd was murdered by a Minnepolis police officer, Denise Barreto started her new job: May 26, 2020, was her first day as the inaugural Director of Equity and Inclusion for Cook County. In this role in the Cook County Board’s office, she implements and evaluates racial...
