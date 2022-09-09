Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth Remembered in Former Colony Hong Kong
Hong Kong — Many Hong Kongers took to social media to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, a woman affectionately nicknamed "boss lady" among older residents in a city that was one of Britain's last colonies. Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice during her reign, while her son — now King Charles...
Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them...
Biden, Democrats Pin Hopes on Midterm Election Strategy
Two months before midterm elections, U.S. President Joe Biden and other Democrats are coalescing on a strategy they hope will help them maintain their slim majority in Congress: spotlighting legislative accomplishments while politically singling out loyalists of former President Donald Trump. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be 'National Purpose' for US
Boston — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it." At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK's famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
US Pauses, 21 Years Later, to Remember 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
Washington — Americans paused in sorrow and reflection Sunday on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, the September 11, 2001, crashing of four passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists that killed nearly 3,000 people. President Joe Biden marked the moment in the solemnity of a...
King Charles III Formally Proclaimed British Monarch
London — King Charles III was formally proclaimed as Britain’s monarch and head of the Commonwealth Saturday, in a ceremony that traces its history back several hundred years. Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. She had been on the throne...
Tears of Farewell: Thousands Line Streets for Queen Elizabeth II Cortege
London — The body of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been taken from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. Over the coming days, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the coffin and pay their respects to Elizabeth, who held the British throne for seven decades.
US Secretary of State Heads to Mexico for Economic Talks
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior trade officials are heading to Mexico on Monday for high-level economic talks aimed at repairing ties that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “In addition to the High-Level Economic Dialogue, Secretary Blinken plans to meet with President (Andres...
Biden Administration Plans to Boost US Biotechnology Manufacturing
In an executive order signed Monday, President Joe Biden announced steps by his administration to bolster the “bioeconomy” in the United States, a classification that covers research and development across a broad swath of products, including medical supplies, sustainable new fuels and food, as well as technologies meant to help fight climate change.
Anger over past, indifference meets queen’s death in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was a...
Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran
Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
Rules Issued for Those Wanting to Pay Respects to the Queen
London — People who want to pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 19. Thousands are expected to want to pay tribute to the only monarch that many in the United Kingdom have ever known.
Turkey-Greece Tensions Could Disrupt NATO Unity, Experts Warn
Washington — Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been at loggerheads for decades over territorial and airspace claims in and over the Aegean Sea. As the historic rivals escalate their war of words, analysts warn about the risk of current tension spilling into NATO business at a time when there is a need to focus on unity against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
US Observes 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
On the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States, Americans gathered to mark the date and mourn those lost. Marcus Harton has the story.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:10 a.m.: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv Saturday on a surprise visit, reports Agence France-Presse. It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes...
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Iraq Ancient Ruins Open Up to Tourism After IS Atrocities
Hatra, Iraq — Strolling along the ancient ruins of Hatra in Iraq's north, dozens of visitors admired the site, where local initiatives seek to turn over a new leaf after a brief but brutal jihadist rule. Designated an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, Hatra dates back to the...
