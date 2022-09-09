Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 ends in green; materials gains, healthcare sector falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today, gaining 1.02% to end at 6,964.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.64%, but is down 6.45% for the last year to date. Materials was the best performing sector, gaining 2.17%. Healthcare was the worst performing sector today,...
Asian stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained...
