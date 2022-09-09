LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six homicides this past weekend, 2022 has become the third-deadliest year in Louisville Metro's history. On Friday evening, a mandied in a shooting near Buechel near Bardstown Road. Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believed are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a deadly shooting on 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway. That night, a man died in a Beechmont neighborhood shooting. A few hours later, a man was killed in a shooting on South 3rd Street near the Watterson Expressway.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO