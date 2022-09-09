ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
wdrb.com

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
wdrb.com

Road closures, traffic changes planned for upcoming music festivals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week. Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
wdrb.com

Monnik Beer Co. closes downtown New Albany brewery, taproom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown New Albany brewery has officially closed its doors after less than two years in business. Monnik Beer Company posted on social media Monday that its Bank Street brewery and taproom had closed its doors for good, but no reason was given. The social media...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 homicides reported in Louisville over the weekend, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six homicides this past weekend, 2022 has become the third-deadliest year in Louisville Metro's history. On Friday evening, a mandied in a shooting near Buechel near Bardstown Road. Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believed are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a deadly shooting on 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway. That night, a man died in a Beechmont neighborhood shooting. A few hours later, a man was killed in a shooting on South 3rd Street near the Watterson Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clarksville to unveil 'Rosie the Riveter' art installation on Sept. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is celebrating the importance of women during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate the town's...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
LOUISVILLE, KY

