Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break

6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main.

Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up.

The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water.

Illinois American Water says affected customers experiencing such conditions will be under a boil water notice once service resumes, and those customers have been notified.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A water main break currently has traffic being diverted away from one intersection in Champaign.

The break happened at the intersection of Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard and city officials described it as “major.” Crews from Illinois American Water Company and the city’s Public Works Department are on the scene working to resolve the issue.

Drivers are urged to use caution if in the area or avoid the area altogether due to the amount of water.

This is a developing story.

