ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break

By Jacob Dickey, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SCRR_0hnyW7Qf00

6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main.

Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up.

The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water.

Illinois American Water says affected customers experiencing such conditions will be under a boil water notice once service resumes, and those customers have been notified.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A water main break currently has traffic being diverted away from one intersection in Champaign.

The break happened at the intersection of Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard and city officials described it as “major.” Crews from Illinois American Water Company and the city’s Public Works Department are on the scene working to resolve the issue.

Drivers are urged to use caution if in the area or avoid the area altogether due to the amount of water.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Village of Atwood under boil order

Portions of the Village of Atwood are under a boil order until further notice.  All businesses and residences south of the railroad tracks are under the order. Once water samples pass testing, the boil order will be lifted. This is a developing story.
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash

Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Traffic
WCIA

Urbana Police investigating after home hit by shots

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire. Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Balloon Festival

People are always attracted to fairs and festivals, and are particularly intrigued by the idea of riding in a hot air balloon – and fascinated by the sight and sound of the balloons. Our most unique feature is our focus on providing a ballooning experience to those least likely...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Street
WCIA

STEP Recovery opens new facility

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?

RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program.  That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc
WAND TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAND TV

ISP needs help locating man

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Historic doors get fresh coat of paint, renovator gets meaningful project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A small business owner got an unexpected opportunity, and said it turned into a meaningful project. The red doors outside the Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign are now a little brighter. Sue Foster, owner of Foster Renovations, said it was a challenge. The doors have stood there since 1917, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Drilling deep: Detailing decisions behind geothermal systems

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Some people in Central Illinois are changing how they heat and cool their homes, and they’re using geothermal energy to do it.  It’s part of the Geothermal Urbana-Champaign 2.0 bulk purchase program and it’s the first of its kind in the country.  First, people have to take a “Power Hour” class, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Homecoming corsage and boutonniere trends

A House of Flowers is helping high schoolers get ready for Homecoming season with a look at what’s trending when it comes to corsages and boutonnieres. 113. E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, IL, United States, 61866. http://paulashouseofflowers.com/
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy