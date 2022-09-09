Read full article on original website
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter
Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets, according to megabank State Street. Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State Street Digital, emphasized that despite extreme volatility through June and July, the firm’s institutional clients have continued to make moves in the sector:
Bitcoin might be down but interest in crypto and NFTs is here to stay: Ledger CEO
The future for crypto remains very bright. That’s according to the CEO of Ledger, Pascal Gauthier who sat down for a tête-à-tête with Cointelegraph in his home country, France. Gauthier, who enters his eighth year working at Ledger, explained that the recent downward price action in Bitcoin has not brought interest in crypto to a standstill:
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
Cryptocurrency is picking up as an instrument for tyranny
Proponents paint Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as antidotes to totalitarian governments and central banks. Simultaneously, international corporations and startups alike have designed blockchain platforms and products that could be used on behalf of totalitarian governments and central banks. Microsoft body activity data. One example is Microsoft, which applied for...
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'
Bitcoin (BTC) sought to overturn August resistance on Sep. 10 as whale buy-levels dictated BTC price action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting new multi-week highs of $21,671 on Bitstamp. The pair capitalized on a short squeeze which began early on Sep. 9, taking it around...
Merge 'jitters' sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for the...
While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online
The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
Huobi to delist Monero and other privacy coins, citing regulatory pressures
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will delist seven different privacy coins from its platform as regulatory pressure mounts on anonymity-enhanced currencies (AECs). The exchange announced that it had terminated the trading service of a number of privacy tokens including Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC) and Horizen (ZEN).
3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets
Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
64% of staked ETH controlled by five entities — Nansen
A report from blockchain analytics platform Nansen highlights 5 entities that hold 64% of staked Ether (ETH) ahead of Ethereum’s highly anticipated Merge with the Beacon Chain. Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is set to take place in the coming days after final updates and shadow forks have...
Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
Elon Musk, Cathie Wood sound 'deflation' alarm — Is Bitcoin at risk of falling below $14K?
Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by 20% to almost $22,500 since Sept. 7. But bull trap risks abound in the long run as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood sound an alarm over a potential deflation crisis. Cathie Wood: "Deflation in the pipeline" The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend that a...
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully
Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
