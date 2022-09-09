Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach
BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening
DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details. The post Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
capecod.com
Video report: Woman taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by pitbull in Harwich
HARWICH – Around noon Friday, a 73-year-old woman picking up her mail at a group of mailboxes on Little Lane in Harwich was reportedly attacked by a pit bull. The attack left the victim on the ground bleeding from the head and reportedly suffering a partial ear amputation and a possible broken wrist. She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. According to the dog owner her front door was left ajar and the dog bolted outside. Harwich Police and Animal Control are investigating the incident.
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
capecoddaily.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
capecoddaily.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane […] The post Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire reported at Winston’s
Fire crews from Oak Bluffs and Tisbury responded to an electrical outlet fire at Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs at 8:29 am Saturday. Oak Bluffs police officers blocked the parking lot area from cars. Oak Bluffs EMS was on standby. “Within minutes, our senior captain arrived on location,” Oak...
capecoddaily.com
Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that eight days ago, Dara Gannon’s “Specialized” custom bicycle fell off her vehicle as she was heading to train for the Police Unity Tour. When she turned around to retrieve the bicycle it was already gone. It is white and had “Gannon” stickers on it. Dara participates in the three […] The post Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
Acushnet, State Discuss Control of South Main Street
I am generally of the opinion that anything the state and the federal government can do, local government can do better, often at less cost to the taxpayers, too. That's why it piqued my interest recently to learn of a discussion underway about transferring control of South Main Street from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the people of Acushnet.
capecoddaily.com
Annual Run/Walk Honors Fallen Sandwich Hero
SANDWICH – A memorial run will be held to honor a fallen hero from Cape Cod who died during the September 11 attacks. The Captain Gerald F. DeConto Memorial Scholarship 5K Run & Walk is a tribute to the U.S. Naval Captain who was originally from Sandwich. Captain DeConto died during the 9/11 attack on […] The post Annual Run/Walk Honors Fallen Sandwich Hero appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee announces monthly Resource Drop-In Night
YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee with the support of the District Attorney of the Cape and Islands’ office and the Family Table Collaborative is excited to announce a monthly Resource Drop-in Night to connect members of the community who are struggling with the substance use disorder, with resource providers from across the region. […] The post Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee announces monthly Resource Drop-In Night appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Surf camp worker saves two women who nearly drowned in Hull
HULL - Beach swimming is a great way to cool off in the summertime, but it can be dangerous.Two weeks ago, two women nearly drowned when a rip tide carried them deep into the water in Hull.There were no lifeguards in that area, but fortunately, a surf camp worker reached them just in time.Matthew Lees, a 19-year-old who is a certified aquatic first responder and operates Northeast Surfing business with his father, says he only had seconds to react after the two women got caught in the rip current."I grabbed the board, sprinted down the beach, and paddled out to...
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
newbedfordguide.com
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
capecoddaily.com
Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure
HYANNIS – The state is awarding about $19 million in grants to address failing dams and boost coastal infrastructure resiliency. Locally, the money will provide $100,000 for dam design and permitting in Plymouth, $30,000 for waterfront park seawall repairs in Falmouth, and $3 million for coastal bank protection in Oak Bluffs. “As we continue to […] The post Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
