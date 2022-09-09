Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed two people at a Safeway in Bend, local officials met to reflect on the tragedy and plan for possible solutions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council that she wanted to look into avenues she and her colleagues can take to implement more firearm restrictions in the city.

