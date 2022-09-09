ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

Kelly Adams
3d ago

This is horrible.. Why? I hope the kids involved are okay. And the kid responsible is locked up for quiet sometime.

Reply(1)
3
claire fletcher
3d ago

Publish his name and a picture so people know who we’re dealing with. Attempted murder. Goodby

Reply
4
 

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town

A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Bend City Council to consider gun restrictions following Safeway shooting

Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed two people at a Safeway in Bend, local officials met to reflect on the tragedy and plan for possible solutions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council that she wanted to look into avenues she and her colleagues can take to implement more firearm restrictions in the city.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cedar Creek Fire growth slows dramatically; Some evacuation levels lowered

The growth of the Cedar Creek Fire has slowed dramatically as of Monday morning, growing by less than 800 acres in approximately 24 hours. Additionally, some evacuation levels have been lowered. Here is the latest information from InciWeb as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. Size: 86,734 acres. Contained: 0%. Start Date:...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

GO NOW: increased evacuation for Deschutes County

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuation levels have been updated for Deschutes County due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include:
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire

BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Walk shines light on the tough topic of suicide

Dozens of people took a solemn walk around Alpenglow Park in Southeast Bend Saturday. The Out of Darkness Walk was held to remember those lost to suicide, and raise awareness of the tough topic. “Because that’s what it’s going to take to stop suicide is talking about and reaching out...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy