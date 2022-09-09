Read full article on original website
Kelly Adams
3d ago
This is horrible.. Why? I hope the kids involved are okay. And the kid responsible is locked up for quiet sometime.
claire fletcher
3d ago
Publish his name and a picture so people know who we’re dealing with. Attempted murder. Goodby
Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend gunman kept guns under bed, published disturbing rants before shooting, search warrant reveals
The 20-year-old man accused of gunning down two people during a rampage in Bend last month sent suicidal text messages to a friend shortly before the mass shooting began, newly released records reveal. Ethan B. Miller’s friend, whose name has been redacted by authorities, rushed to the Fox Hollow Apartments...
Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town
A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Safeway to reopen Wednesday with a new look 2 weeks after shooting
The Safeway on Bend’s eastside has been closed for more than two weeks following the shooting that left an employee and customer dead. It’s set to reopen this week — and it will look a lot different inside. A sign posted on the side of the building...
opb.org
Bend City Council to consider gun restrictions following Safeway shooting
Nearly two weeks after a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed two people at a Safeway in Bend, local officials met to reflect on the tragedy and plan for possible solutions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council that she wanted to look into avenues she and her colleagues can take to implement more firearm restrictions in the city.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Cedar Creek Fire growth slows dramatically; Some evacuation levels lowered
The growth of the Cedar Creek Fire has slowed dramatically as of Monday morning, growing by less than 800 acres in approximately 24 hours. Additionally, some evacuation levels have been lowered. Here is the latest information from InciWeb as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. Size: 86,734 acres. Contained: 0%. Start Date:...
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COPY program, to help children of incarcerated parents, seeks volunteers
It’s a program dedicated to helping kids who have a parent in jail. The Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office is offering a class to prepare volunteers for its Central Oregon Partnerships For Youth (COPY) program. It helps kids by creating a mentoring relationship to support and provide assistance. Volunteers...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
KVAL
GO NOW: increased evacuation for Deschutes County
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuation levels have been updated for Deschutes County due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include:
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Updated ‘Go Now’ evacuations include long stretch of Cascade Lakes Highway
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued updated evacuation levels due to the 18,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire. The new evacuations include a long stretch of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Here is the latest list as of 4:05 p.m. Wednesday as well as an interactive map below. Level 3 means...
kbnd.com
Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire
BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Elk Lake Resort: We’re still open despite Cedar Creek Fire closures
As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, the Deschutes National Forest has released an expanded emergency closure area. This includes trailheads, lakes and other day-use areas. But Elk Lake is not closed and Elk Lake Resort says the closure signage is confusing people — and hurting business. “It...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek evacuation update: Level 2 for some areas around Twin Lakes
UPDATE: The area around South and North Twin Lakes west of Forest Road 4262 including Twin Lakes Lodge, Gull Point Campground, North Wickiup Campground and Sheep Bridge Campground have all been placed on Level 2 evacuation status. The Cedar Creek Fire that began some five weeks ago near Waldo Lake...
Terrifying new details emerge about gunman armed with AR-15 who killed 2 in Oregon Safeway store before being shot dead
NEW details have emerged about the gunman armed with an AR-15 who shot dead two people shopping in a Safeway store before killing himself. The horrific gun rampage began at around 7pm local time on Sunday evening when cops responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter. The gunman,...
centraloregondaily.com
Walk shines light on the tough topic of suicide
Dozens of people took a solemn walk around Alpenglow Park in Southeast Bend Saturday. The Out of Darkness Walk was held to remember those lost to suicide, and raise awareness of the tough topic. “Because that’s what it’s going to take to stop suicide is talking about and reaching out...
