Star Trek Day: ‘Picard’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date, Carol Kane Joins ‘Strange New Worlds’

Acclaimed horror pic 'Barbarian' ushers in spooky season at the domestic box office
Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Barbarian" opened atop the domestic box office this weekend, scaring up $10 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The acclaimed horror flick exceeded expectations during a relatively quiet period at the North American box office as the summer movie season comes to a close, making way for spooky season. Another new Disney title, Star Studios' "Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva," nabbed second place with $4.4 million — the fourth best domestic opening ever for a Bollywood film.
Harrison Ford beams as he reunites with 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan
Turns out there is time for love, Dr. Jones. Harrison Ford couldn't wipe the grin from his face as he reunited with Ke Huy Quan, the former child star who played his wisecracking sidekick Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the second installment in the adventure franchise. Ford, 80, will reprise his role as the fedora-wearing archaeology professor for the final time in a fifth Indiana Jones film out next year, he told fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend.
Why Tyler Perry's passion project 'A Jazzman's Blues' will mark his major film festival debut
Tyler Perry is nothing if not prolific. And busy. Already a wildly successful writer, producer, director and performer in film, television and theater, he added studio head to his résumé with the 2019 opening of the massive Tyler Perry Studios production complex in Atlanta. In 2021 he received an honorary Oscar, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, for his charitable work.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Watch the Sanderson Sisters Make an Epic Return in First Full-Length Trailer
The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to run amok, amok, amok inHocus Pocus 2! Disney unveiled the first official trailer from the long-anticipated sequel, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, during their D23 Expo event on Friday. In addition to Midler, Parker and Najimy, Doug Jones,...
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
Tim Allen is ready to retire in The Santa Clauses Disney+ series and Peyton Manning is ready for the job
Tim Allen's Santa Claus is back in town — for a limited time. The Tool Man is making a Christmasy return as his beloved The Santa Clause character in the Disney+ limited series The Santa Clause, debuting on the streamer Nov. 16. But as seen in the first teaser trailer revealed during Saturday's D23 Expo, the big guy is ready to hang up his red cap.
