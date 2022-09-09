This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO