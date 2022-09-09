Read full article on original website
A Rockford ‘Witches Market’ Opens October 1st at This Local Gift Shoppe
My favorite Holiday is Halloween. If I could, I'd make it a season because it deserves more than just one day to celebrate!. At this local shop in Rockford, Illinois, they make sure you are well stocked for when the spooky months come around.... or in others words, all year around. Wolf Hollow Gift Shoppe offers gifts some might find "somewhat oddly satisfying".
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois
If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
Win Tickets to Deviate in Beloit
Are you an art fanatic? Or maybe just looking for a fun fall activity that's nearby? Well.. I think we've got the perfect opportunity for you!. Q98.5 has your chance to win tickets to Deviate, an interactive event of art and music, in Beloit!. The Prize:. A pair of tickets...
Rockford Parents Share Funny School Drop-Off Line Pet Peeves
What frustrates you most when dropping your child off at school? These parents shared hilarious stories of the mornings their kids learned how to swear. Today was going to be a good day. You woke up saying to yourself that your kids would not see you get pushed to the edge, but then you pulled into their school's drop-off line. Seventeen different things could've gone wrong before you even got into the car, but you kept your 'ish' together, and nothing threw off your schedule.
The Best Beef Jerky You’ve Probably Never Had Is At This Illinois Fusion Restaurant
This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.
Reviews For Illinois Jails Are Exactly What You Would Expect, Not Positive
You can find online reviews for anything imaginable. In this era, it goes far beyond goods, services, restaurants, and hotels. Who knows the background of the reviewer, they could be a disgruntled "Karen" who is a thief of joy. Personally, I don't really read into online reviews too much because I don't know the credentials of the person posting. If you wondered if there are online reviews for jails in Illinois there are and they're entertaining.
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
Is a New Restaurant Opening at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center?
When the news broke a few months ago that the Mary's Market location in Edgebrook Shopping Center was closing permanently, many Rockfordians were sad, but it turns out Mary's Market's story isn't quite over yet. Edgebrook Announces New Tenant For Former Mary's Market Space. On Tuesday, Edgebrook announced that a...
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area
Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
Illinois Teacher’s Touching Award Nomination Letter from Her Big Sister
Being told by your older sister, who is a Covid nurse, that you are her hero, was all it took for this 6th-grade teacher to give her waterproof mascara a challenge. In my 27 years of hosting the morning show at 97ZOK, there have been numerous occasions where I've been having such a good time on the phone with someone that I wished I was in the car with them. This is a story about one of those mornings.
Hidden ‘Gem’ in Downtown Illinois City will Help You Center Your Soul
Every now and then it's good to shake things up and maybe that means you need to make a stop at an incredible hidden gem in downtown Rockford. There are days when I find myself thinking that 'I've done it all,' when it comes to exploring downtown Rockford.. it's not that big right? I must have visited all of the shops at some point.
The Rockford Park District Needs You To Help Them to Keep The Fall Fun Going
Labor Day has come and gone, the official start of Fall is just around the corner, and you know what that means? The holiday season is just a few months away. It may seem like I am jumping the gun here, but when mid-September rolls around, my holiday shopping panic starts to set in. No, I don't mean I start freaking out about not having enough time to do all my Christmas shopping, my panic is strictly budget driven.
IL Brothers Busted For Stealing $1 Million From Big Box Store
One million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from Home Depot in Illinois. The Personalities Of Twins Are Usually One Good And One Evil. When I think of the personalities of twins, I immediately go to a classic soap opera storyline. There's usually a good one and then, of course, the evil twin. This case is unusual because they are both bad. Obviously, they're not good criminals because the pair got caught.
HBO Documentary Provides New Information About 1960’s Murder In An Illinois State Park
This HBO documentary from the end of 2021 could result in some new findings regarding a brutal murder that took place at an Illinois state park in the 1960s. The true crime documentary genre has absolutely exploded over the last decade. I feel like it really took off with the Serial podcast. The 2014 podcast that took a new look at a recent murder was one of the first "true crime" investigations that truly went viral. You couldn't go anywhere without someone asking you about it.
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
