Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
The Post and Courier
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
The Post and Courier
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Gamecocks' progress and loss out on the edge of SEC reality
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A commonly heard take on 2022 South Carolina football said that likely Gamecocks improvement wouldn’t show up in the standings because of an almost thoroughly unforgiving schedule. Theory meshed with reality Sept. 10 during a 44-30 loss to No. 16 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium. It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
5 Gamecock takeaways as USC limps home from loss at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s a mix of jealousy, resentment and wonder. It was less than two full years ago that Arkansas was shackled in a 20-game SEC losing streak. The Razorbacks were going nowhere, even though first-year coach Sam Pittman stressed that it would take time to build.
Comments / 0