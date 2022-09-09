Texas Welcomes Bama, Baylor to Provo: Top 5 Big 12 matchups to watch in week 2

The teams in the Big 12 not named West Virginia didn’t schedule quality opponents in week one, so the football action for the Big 12 other than the momentous renewal of the Backyard Brawl wasn’t very competitive.

That is not the case for week two.

Lots of good football games will be played this week and we will get out first all-Big 12 action of the year with the Kansas Jayhawks going to Morgantown to play West Virginia.

Below are the top five Big 12 matchups of the week. Sadly, the Sooners epic matchup against national powerhouse Kent State did not make the cut.

OU really needs to stop scheduling multiple Group of Five opponents. All of these games are fun, and the Sooners are playing Kent State. Keep an eye on the Big 12. There are a lot of matchups here that could affect the Sooners in the future if they end up making a run to the playoff.

1

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

This is going to be the best game on the Big 12’s slate this week. There is one game involving a Big 12 team with two ranked teams in week two. This is it.

This is the second half of a home and home between the Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars.

Last year in Waco, the No. 5 Bears defeated the No. 19 Cougars 38-24. This year, the game will be played in Provo. According to Sports Illustrated, this will be the first time BYU hosts a top ten team since they became an Independent.

Playing at BYU will be a great test for a Baylor squad looking to prove that they weren’t just one-year-wonders as Big 12 champions. Blake Shapen has looked very promising thus far under center for the Bears.

BYU will be in the Big 12 next season, so this is a matchup we will be seeing a lot more of in the future.

2

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

Joey Maguire has revitalised a rabid Texas Tech fanbase and the program finally looks like it’s back on the right track. After hanging 63 points on Murray State, the Houston Cougars are coming.

These future conference matchups are interesting. Who knows? This could end up being a great Big 12 rivalry in a few years. Tipico has the Red Raiders favored by 3.5 points at home, which is their way of saying that this game is a toss-up.

Expect a high-scoring game between two very talented offenses. Hammer the over, my friends.

3

Iowa State at Iowa

The Cyclones have lost six straight games to the Hawkeyes. With how the Iowa offense looked in week one, that could very well change on Saturday.

The Iowa State faithful have been raving about Hunter Dekkers. Iowa is a bit more stingy on defense than SEMO, so we’ll see how this goes. The Hawkeye offense was outscored by their own defense in week one, so again, we’ll see how this goes.

I love a good old-fashioned in-state rivalry, and I love Matt Campbell’s energy. The Cyclones will be ready to go and their improving offense won’t have to do much to make this an interesting football game.

4

Kansas at West Virginia

Someone find me the last time Kansas came into a conference matchup coming off a win with their opponent coming off a loss. The Jayhawks have one thing they don’t have a history of when entering conference play: momentum.

Kansas beat Tennessee Tech 56-10 in week one and their class of transfers played well. Lance Leipold could be building something in Lawrence.

After a heartbreaking loss like the Mountaineers just suffered in Pittsburgh, running into a team that is perceived to be “not great” in Kansas has trap game written all over it.

The Jayhawks haven’t opened Big 12 play with a win in over a decade and have never won in Morgantown.

5

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

There is only one over/under I’m interested in for this game: the number of sacks Will Anderson will get in Austin this week.

This isn’t going to be much of a game. Alabama has the two best players in the country, Bryce Young and Will Anderson, and perhaps the best pass rush of Nick Saban’s tenure. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have a very young offensive line, including a true freshman at left tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr.

While the Longhorns have enough high-end talent on offense to hang with the Crimson Tide for a quarter or two, Alabama has far too much experience and overpowering talent for Texas to be competitive.

Something to watch: if the Longhorns do lose big this week, will Steve Sarkisian be able to get his team to recover in time for Big 12 play?

List

