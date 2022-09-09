LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO