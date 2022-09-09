Read full article on original website
20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
Louisville volunteers deliver care baskets to area firefighters in remembrance of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers delivered care baskets Monday to area firefighters as part of the AmeriCorps Seniors Program's Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Louisville Metro Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) members presented baskets filled with treats and homemade cards and notes to...
Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Spectrum hosting virtual interviews to hire for Louisville-area field technicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area. On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area. According to a news release, field technicians install and service...
'Remember and honor' l Vintage Fire Museum remembers firefighters lost in 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Indiana held a ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor those who were lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. This year's display featured an honor guard, flag raising, a moment of silence and a bell ringing. Inside, there were photos of some of...
Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
The Louisville Magic Club wants your to appear at their annual fundraiser. It's Magic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show, It's Magic. Every year in September, the Louisville Magic Club hosts this magic show called “It’s Magic”. This family-friendly event is an...
U.S. servicemembers buried in mass graves remembered at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers spent Sunday standing in for the families of fallen soldiers. Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,500 U.S. service members from around the country who died in mass casualty events during World War II. The deaths occurred in plane crashes, ship fires or tank explosions, where service members remains couldn't be identified.
Monnik Beer Co. closes downtown New Albany brewery, taproom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown New Albany brewery has officially closed its doors after less than two years in business. Monnik Beer Company posted on social media Monday that its Bank Street brewery and taproom had closed its doors for good, but no reason was given. The social media...
Clarksville to unveil 'Rosie the Riveter' art installation on Sept. 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is celebrating the importance of women during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate the town's...
Plan to overhaul Urban Government Center site slowed by neighborhood ‘benefits’ pact
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned redevelopment of the old Urban Government Center site has missed a series of goals and deadlines, putting the project months behind the schedule set by Metro government and its chosen developer. By late summer, Paristown Preservation Trust was supposed to have checked off city...
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
I-71 SB to close for 10 days between Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 will close for 10 days, starting Friday, between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The interstate will be closed as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, according to a news release. The closure...
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
'100% false' | Clark County Sheriff denies involvement in far-right extremist group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff vehemently denied his involvement in a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers...
