Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

U.S. servicemembers buried in mass graves remembered at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers spent Sunday standing in for the families of fallen soldiers. Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,500 U.S. service members from around the country who died in mass casualty events during World War II. The deaths occurred in plane crashes, ship fires or tank explosions, where service members remains couldn't be identified.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Monnik Beer Co. closes downtown New Albany brewery, taproom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown New Albany brewery has officially closed its doors after less than two years in business. Monnik Beer Company posted on social media Monday that its Bank Street brewery and taproom had closed its doors for good, but no reason was given. The social media...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Clarksville to unveil 'Rosie the Riveter' art installation on Sept. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is celebrating the importance of women during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate the town's...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
LYON COUNTY, KY

