Sitka, AK

kcaw.org

The Monthly Grind season kicks off with ode to The Beatles

Jeff Budd joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer us in person to discuss the upcoming 2022-2023 Monthly Grind season. First up– The Beatles Grind is Saturday, October 8, 7 p.m. at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Listen to their conversation here:. Doors for the Monthly Grind open at 6:30...
SITKA, AK

