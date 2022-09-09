Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
Apple Insider
Lowest price: Apple M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 10-core GPU dips to $1,349
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — For 72 hours only, save $150 on Apple's upgraded MacBook Air M2 at Apple Authorized ResellerB&H Photo. Plus, enjoy free expedited shipping in the contiguous U.S.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 12 - 23% off Apple Watch Series 7, $200 off M2 MacBook Air, 24% off Level Bolt Smart Lock, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Monday's bestdeals include up to $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro, $71 off the Nintendo Switch, $300 off a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV, and more.
Apple Insider
New video shows how Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has shared a new video that explains how its new Crash Detection feature can detect serious car crashes and alert emergency responders automatically.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
How to create a customizable fitness interface in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Staying active can be a hard task to stay on top of, but iniOS 16, Apple allows you to create the ultimate fitness-based customization layout throughout your devices to help you stay on track. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14 Pro lineup strong, iPhone 14 Plus weak
An initial check on preorders by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo occurring the weekend after Apple's launch event seems to show Apple is enjoying good demand for the iPhone 14 generation compared to the iPhone 13. However, it seems the bulk of the attention is for Apple's Pro range. According...
Apple Insider
Apple releases watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Announced at WWDC 2022, watchOS 9 is now available to the general public. Users can update to watchOS 9 by accessing the iOS Watch app and navigating to General, then Software Update.
Apple Insider
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
iOS 16 with customizable Lock Screens, Unsend Messages & More now available
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has releasediOS 16 to the public, bringing a new range of customization options, core app changes, and other features to the iPhone.
Apple Insider
Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support
Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS. Announced following Monday's release of iOS 16 to the public, the development team behind WebKit detailed some...
Apple Insider
Apple releases tvOS 16 with Matter support, HDR10+ & other minor updates
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — One of the main new features is support for Matter, a unifying smart home standard that allows products to work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, among other automation platforms.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra & Series 8 savings: save $200 on 2 or up to 20% off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As theApple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra make their way to store shelves, now is the time to pick up the latest smartwatches at a discount, with preorder savings in effect on sporty and elegant styles.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & iOS 15.7 updaters hit with App Store terms & conditions bug
Users who were trying to accept new App Store terms and conditions in the wake of the iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 updates were getting blocked by a recurring error. New terms and conditions sometimes appear when opening the App Store for the first time after a software update. Users who clicked agree were met with an undefined error, likely related to the volume of users updating.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone subscription may still arrive in 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A monthly AppleiPhone subscription bundle is still on the way, with a package combining hardware and services like Apple One still rumored to be coming soon.
Apple Insider
iOS 16's Clean Energy Charging arriving later in 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A future update toiOS 16 will make the iPhone even more environmentally friendly, with Clean Energy Charging prioritizing recharging at times when cleaner energy sources are available.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple'siPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.
Comments / 1