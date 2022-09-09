Read full article on original website
Dodgers beat D-backs 6-0, clinch playoff spot (for real)
PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Cody Bellinger added a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Monday night behind Tyler Anderson, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. For real, this time. The Dodgers thought they had secured a playoff berth Sunday after beating the Padres, celebrating with a postgame toast and distributing caps with the postseason logo on them. But then MLB acknowledged Monday it had made a mathematical mistake. This time, there shouldn’t be any confusion. The Dodgers won their 97th game of the season and are 54 games over .500.
Cubs hound Bassitt, beat NL East-leading Mets 5-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as the NL East-leading New York Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs 5-2 Monday night. New York remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta, which lost 3-2 in San Francisco. The Mets had won each of Bassitt’s last eight starts, a span in which he had a 2.24 ERA. But the right-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings — his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8. “He’s pitched at such a high level, it really catches your attention (when he doesn’t),” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Chris has been such a rock for us all year and will be again.”
