Burlington, VT

Worker Shortage Stresses City Services

City Manager’s Office, Police Department, and DPW All Seek Workers. The city of Montpelier is hiring — and the sooner the better. Multiple municipal job vacancies are requiring some departments to rejigger their procedures to meet the needs of citizens, such as the situation in the police department.
MONTPELIER, VT
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital

Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Updated: 6...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who reside in Franklin or Grand Isle county tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
GRAND ISLE COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Health Network Slams Regulators Over Budget Decision

On Monday, Vermont health care regulators approved a new $1.9 billion budget for the state’s largest hospital — and once again, the hospital's leaders aren't happy. The University of Vermont Medical Center wanted to charge private insurance companies an extra $140 million, or 20 percent, next fiscal year in an attempt to cover rising inflation and labor costs. But the Green Mountain Care Board, wary of rising costs for patients, trimmed the request by about 5 percent, leaving the hospital with a $35 million hole it will need to fill some other way. The board made similar cuts to the budget of the UVM Health Network's second-largest hospital, Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#City Council#Call Center
WCAX

Vt. attorney general charges 4 with neglect of vulnerable adults

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four caregivers of vulnerable adults have been charged with neglect by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, faces felony counts for neglect, Medicaid fraud and voyeurism, and misdemeanor counts for unlawful restraint, neglect and abuse of a vulnerable adult. His...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

Police searching for missing Vermont woman

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
FERRISBURGH, VT
CBS Boston

Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont

HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."  
HUNTINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

GlobalFoundries signs PaYS agreement with Army

GlobalFoundries VP Kenneth McAvey and Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle watch as Adjutant General Greg Knight prepares to sign the PaYS agreement on Friday. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The US Army and GlobalFoundries (GF) signed off Friday on a partnership agreement that could boost jobs as the semiconductor plant...
ESSEX, VT
nbcboston.com

ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers

A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Man shot in abdomen after fellow hunter mistook him for a bear

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in the abdomen on Saturday morning after a fellow hunter said he mistook him for a bear. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police said a hunter called 911 on Saturday to report that a fellow sportsman had been shot while on private land in the town of Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

