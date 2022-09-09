ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Teacher Salaries in Maryland

Teacher salaries in Maryland aren’t competitive enough to attract and retain talented teachers. This is bound to be a long term problem if we want good, qualified teachers to educate and prepare our future workforce. According to the Maryland State Board of Education 5,516 teachers, close to 10% left the profession. Reasons vary from retirement to burnout to better opportunities, but there is no doubt there is a shortage of teachers and no end in sight. Anne Arundel County and TAAAC (the Teachers’ Union) reached a bargaining agreement in early September for a 4% cost of living increase. Even with that increase, salaries for teachers are lower than other professions with the same educational requirements.
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency

President Biden’s immigration policy has lead to a public health emergency. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a national emergency in response to Texas and Arizona bussing migrants to the capitol. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants to D.C. by bus in April in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Over 10,000 migrants have been sent and there are no intentions of stopping. The emergency declaration will allow for a coordinated response to the arrival of migrants.
Curfews are ineffective and rooted in racism. The new curfew will be no different.

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. The enforcement of mandatory bedtimes is not only an incredibly silly way to try and fight crime, but it’s also an actively harmful practice Prince George’s County needs to leave in the past. With a reported regional uptick in crime, particularly carjacking, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced an enforced curfew for teens under 17 years old in an attempt to curb teen crime that has them off of the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Kids and their parents face civil penalties and fines for noncompliance.
Delegate Mark Keam steps down for presidential appointment

After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future. He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy...
Tenants Rally Demanding Rent Stabilization

Montgomery County tenants rallied outside the council building Friday demanding the approval of a bill that would temporarily prevent unreasonable rent increases. While a previous rent stabilization expired on May 15, Expedited Bill 22-22 would limit rent increases to 4.4% for another six months. On July 26, the last full...
The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

