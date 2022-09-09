Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
fox40jackson.com
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. high school history teacher discusses 9/11 with students
When seniors at Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered Doug Zywiol’s government class Friday, Zywiol began talking about where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. Zywiol, the school’s social studies department chair, told his students he was 18 and a freshman in college at the time. He...
chesapeakefamily.com
Teacher Salaries in Maryland
Teacher salaries in Maryland aren’t competitive enough to attract and retain talented teachers. This is bound to be a long term problem if we want good, qualified teachers to educate and prepare our future workforce. According to the Maryland State Board of Education 5,516 teachers, close to 10% left the profession. Reasons vary from retirement to burnout to better opportunities, but there is no doubt there is a shortage of teachers and no end in sight. Anne Arundel County and TAAAC (the Teachers’ Union) reached a bargaining agreement in early September for a 4% cost of living increase. Even with that increase, salaries for teachers are lower than other professions with the same educational requirements.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
WTOP
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students
Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wfxb.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency
President Biden’s immigration policy has lead to a public health emergency. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a national emergency in response to Texas and Arizona bussing migrants to the capitol. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants to D.C. by bus in April in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Over 10,000 migrants have been sent and there are no intentions of stopping. The emergency declaration will allow for a coordinated response to the arrival of migrants.
dbknews.com
Curfews are ineffective and rooted in racism. The new curfew will be no different.
Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. The enforcement of mandatory bedtimes is not only an incredibly silly way to try and fight crime, but it’s also an actively harmful practice Prince George’s County needs to leave in the past. With a reported regional uptick in crime, particularly carjacking, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced an enforced curfew for teens under 17 years old in an attempt to curb teen crime that has them off of the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Kids and their parents face civil penalties and fines for noncompliance.
Fairfax Times
Delegate Mark Keam steps down for presidential appointment
After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future. He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
WTOP
Many PGCPS students marked ‘below expectations’ on standardized English, math tests
Prince George’s County Public Schools released test data that shows a majority of its students scored at levels that were not “meeting expectations” on standardized tests in English and math. During the Maryland-school system’s second quarter last year, 76% of tested students earned scores that were not...
mymcmedia.org
Tenants Rally Demanding Rent Stabilization
Montgomery County tenants rallied outside the council building Friday demanding the approval of a bill that would temporarily prevent unreasonable rent increases. While a previous rent stabilization expired on May 15, Expedited Bill 22-22 would limit rent increases to 4.4% for another six months. On July 26, the last full...
WTOP
Judge orders special prosecutor in school board appeal for father of Loudoun Co. high school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth saw her first American football game in Maryland
As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the D.C. region is recalling some of the unique events surrounding her visits over the years. One particularly special event was the queen’s first-ever American football game. It happened Oct. 19, 1957, at the University of Maryland in College Park. “The game...
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
