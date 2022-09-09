Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. The enforcement of mandatory bedtimes is not only an incredibly silly way to try and fight crime, but it’s also an actively harmful practice Prince George’s County needs to leave in the past. With a reported regional uptick in crime, particularly carjacking, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced an enforced curfew for teens under 17 years old in an attempt to curb teen crime that has them off of the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Kids and their parents face civil penalties and fines for noncompliance.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO