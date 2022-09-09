ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names

Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring

Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Metro commuters begin to feel impacts of Blue, Yellow line shutdown in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro commuters are starting to feel the impacts of the planned six-week shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines in Virginia. Monday morning, the Metro commute spilled over for some in Alexandria as long lines were spotted at the Huntington Metro Station for the Yellow line "express line" shuttle service shortly before 8 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall

Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
STERLING, VA
WTOP

1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Celebrates End of Summer with a Fair on Sunday

Silver Spring will host an End of Summer Celebration with an arts and crafts fair at Veterans Plaza on Sept. 11, from 2-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature food vendors, live performances, music, and arts and crafts vendors. The event website states: “Bring your entire family and let’s dance, shop, eat and have fun before the sweater season starts!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
popville.com

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
WASHINGTON, DC
mommypoppins.com

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches

September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD

