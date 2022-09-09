Read full article on original website
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Washington City Paper
Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names
Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Breweries and Festivals Are Home to the Best Oktoberfest Celebrations in NoVA
From German lagers and ales to traditional games and competitions, these Oktoberfests will make you feel like you’re right in Germany. You don’t need to travel to Germany to experience all the fun of Oktoberfest. Grab your friends and family and kick the season off right at one of the numerous celebrations going on in Northern Virginia. Prost!
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
mymcmedia.org
Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring
Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
WJLA
Metro commuters begin to feel impacts of Blue, Yellow line shutdown in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro commuters are starting to feel the impacts of the planned six-week shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines in Virginia. Monday morning, the Metro commute spilled over for some in Alexandria as long lines were spotted at the Huntington Metro Station for the Yellow line "express line" shuttle service shortly before 8 a.m.
theburn.com
Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall
Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
WTOP
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Celebrates End of Summer with a Fair on Sunday
Silver Spring will host an End of Summer Celebration with an arts and crafts fair at Veterans Plaza on Sept. 11, from 2-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature food vendors, live performances, music, and arts and crafts vendors. The event website states: “Bring your entire family and let’s dance, shop, eat and have fun before the sweater season starts!”
110 Flights Up | 9/11 memorial stair climb at National Harbor to remember, honor fallen firefighters
OXON HILL, Md. — On the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, hundreds in the National Harbor chose to honor the fallen at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The volunteers took 110 flights of stairs, completing the fallen firefighters’ journey. Ringing the...
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
Woman Kidnapped in Northeast D.C., 16 Year-Old Among Two Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was kidnapped on Friday afternoon, and Virginia Police apprehended the...
Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches
September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
Maryland church gives away hundreds of new shoes to students
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students and parents stood in line waiting to get fitted for a brand new pair of sneakers on Saturday for the first “Sneaker Fest” at First Baptist Church of District Heights. “This is what the church is all about serving our community, making sure people have […]
