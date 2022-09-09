ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Department of Ed Recognizes Local Early Childhood Teacher

The Nevada Department of Education recognized Northside Early Learning Center’s Tresa Pursley as one of the finalists of the Nevada 2021 Early Childhood Educator of the Year award. Pursley is one of the Center’s pre-kindergarten instructors. Two Clark County educators were recipients of the second annual Nevada Early...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on at least one Station Casino property that was permanently shuttered this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Texas Station is one of four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Crime: Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race

With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime,” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth – Americans are anxious about crime.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nearly two decades after a court ruled the Fremont Street Experience is a public forum, a space protected from free speech infringement, the ACLU of Nevada is suing the City of Las Vegas again over recent efforts to restrict people younger than 21 and street performers inside a pedestrian mall. In a lawsuit filed this […] The post ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid

An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German. Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million

The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation

A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KPVI Newschannel 6

Henderson Trade Days

All-in-one market, venue fulfills man’s dream to give back to community. Local resident and small business owner Francisco Corral is living his long-held dream of offering a helping hand to his neighbors while bringing a taste of big city flea market fun to the area with the Henderson Trade Day.
HENDERSON, NV

