Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
thefallonpost.org
Department of Ed Recognizes Local Early Childhood Teacher
The Nevada Department of Education recognized Northside Early Learning Center’s Tresa Pursley as one of the finalists of the Nevada 2021 Early Childhood Educator of the Year award. Pursley is one of the Center’s pre-kindergarten instructors. Two Clark County educators were recipients of the second annual Nevada Early...
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
news3lv.com
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on at least one Station Casino property that was permanently shuttered this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Texas Station is one of four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Crime: Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race
With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime,” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth – Americans are anxious about crime.
A Mortgage Loan, Just for Black Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest Black-Led Mortgage Company
LEGACY Home Loans, the largest Black-led mortgage banking firm in the nation, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev. announced today that it has developed a “Special Purpose Credit Program” (SPCP) for Black people who want to become homeowners. That’s right this loan program was developed by Black Mortgage Professionals...
ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nearly two decades after a court ruled the Fremont Street Experience is a public forum, a space protected from free speech infringement, the ACLU of Nevada is suing the City of Las Vegas again over recent efforts to restrict people younger than 21 and street performers inside a pedestrian mall. In a lawsuit filed this […] The post ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
californiaexaminer.net
Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid
An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
Fox5 KVVU
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce. The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and...
Fox5 KVVU
History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German. Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC Outlines How Party Buses Can Help People Get to Weddings Easily
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC is a reliable party bus rental company. In a recent update, the company outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Party Bus Las Vegas LLC outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily.
Clark County elected official accused of journalist’s murder could stay in $130K role for months; Sisolak removes him from board
Clark County Public Administrator and accused murderer Rob Telles will likely remain in his elected position until a new person takes over in January.
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million
The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Henderson Fire Department hiring Paramedic Ambulance Operators
The City of Henderson Fire Department is hiring for Paramedic Ambulance Operators. PAOs work four 9.5-hour shifts with units in service every day between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nevadacurrent.com
Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation
A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Henderson Trade Days
All-in-one market, venue fulfills man’s dream to give back to community. Local resident and small business owner Francisco Corral is living his long-held dream of offering a helping hand to his neighbors while bringing a taste of big city flea market fun to the area with the Henderson Trade Day.
Comments / 5