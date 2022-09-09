Read full article on original website
Albert Sophie
3d ago
This should be a no brainer for Ivey. 70% of the citizens want it. Do something useful for the less fortunate. Hate to think Ivey is reluctant because this healthcare was created by the Dems.
Charles Schenher
3d ago
seems like everybody wants something for nothing there's two jobs for everyone person in the state of Alabama get a job the state of Alabama needs to do away with the welfare system all together give these people and incentive to quit having children they can't raise and go to work then they need to do away with parole if you receive 20 years you do 20 years and it should be hard labor🤡
Related
OPINION: Passage of Aniah’s Law Constitutional Amendment will increase Alabama public safety
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco We are now some 60 days from the fall general elections. As a result, Alabama voters will start seeing a slew of campaign advertisements hit the airwaves, billboards, and mailboxes. The ballot will be long, with many candidates and ten amendments for voters to consider. […]
alreporter.com
Alabama Commission on Higher Education addresses student loan forgiveness
Last month President Biden announced his proposal to forgive student debt for up to 40 million Americans at a price tag of $1.7 trillion. In Alabama, that equated to 629,000 students owing a collective $24 billion. The average college debt in Alabama is $37,000. This exceeds the national average and ranks Alabama among the top 10 nationally in student debt. Nearly 500,000 Alabamians could benefit from the program. While there will be some individual and short-term economic benefits, many question the fairness of the initiative.
Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund
Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama
Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to ban Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit against state officials that claimed the electronic ballot-scanning machines used to tabulate votes in Alabama are unreliable because they could be hacked over the internet to change results. Griffin agreed with the lawyers from the Alabama attorney general’s office, who...
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher shortages, including in Alabama, are real, but reasons may surprise you
Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching. In reality, there is...
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
wtvy.com
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
WAFF
Prescriptions for Opioids in Alabama fall for 8th year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Physicians around Alabama are taking the next steps in reducing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions and increasing access to medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. A report, of the last eight years, released by the American Medical Association shows:. Opioid prescriptions in Alabama decreased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When does absentee voting begin in Alabama?
The midterm elections may be a few months away, but absentee voting in Alabama is just around the corner.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
Medical marijuana in Alabama: Businesses showing their intent to participate
Alabama’s establishment of a medical marijuana program has entered another phase, with businesses beginning to notify the state of their intention to participate in the seed-to-sale industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 179 requests for applications for business licenses during the first six days after it began taking...
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
