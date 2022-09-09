Police: 2 Cobb Sheriff's deputies killed Thursday night while serving warrant

A Cobb County Sheriff’s deputy, armed with a rifle, in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision off Irwin road Thursday night. Ben Hendren for the MDJ

Two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty Thursday night while serving a warrant, a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

“Cobb County Sheriff’s SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Additional information, including the names of the deputies who were killed, will be released “as it becomes available,” the spokesperson said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area around the intersection of John Ward Road and Irwin Road in west Cobb.

Roadblocks have been set up in the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the sheriff’s office, Cobb County police, Marietta police, Powder Springs police and Georgia State Patrol.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, and GBI units are en route to the scene, GBI Director Mike Register said.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.