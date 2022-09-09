September marks the beginning of National Self-Care Awareness Month, a perfect reminder that we should all be a little kinder to ourselves. Mental health on college campuses is an issue. The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds reported that 73% of college students experience some sort of mental health crisis and 80% reported that they have felt overwhelmed in the past year. While strides are being made in the communication of these issues, not enough is being done to combat the negative impacts of mental health on young people. National Self-Care Awareness Month is the perfect time to start taking the time to combat this crisis.

