Threatening posters discovered in Cantor Warehouse
A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts
Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day
Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava
AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
Cortland Man Arrested After Destroying someone’s Fuel and Emissions Systems
The investigation revealed that the defendant, Patrick Rich, intentionally poured a substance into the victims' vehicle's gas tank, causing an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle's fuel and emissions systems.
Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
Man shot on Rand St. in Rochester
Once there, they found a 25-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body.
Driver in car stolen in Canada makes it across border, more than 100 miles down Thruway
Phelps, N.Y. — A driver in a stolen car made it across the U.S.-Canada border at the Peace Bridge near Buffalo and made it about 100 miles to just west of Central New York, where troopers from Syracuse managed to stop the vehicle Sunday, troopers said. The driver of...
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Mental health being tossed aside
September marks the beginning of National Self-Care Awareness Month, a perfect reminder that we should all be a little kinder to ourselves. Mental health on college campuses is an issue. The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds reported that 73% of college students experience some sort of mental health crisis and 80% reported that they have felt overwhelmed in the past year. While strides are being made in the communication of these issues, not enough is being done to combat the negative impacts of mental health on young people. National Self-Care Awareness Month is the perfect time to start taking the time to combat this crisis.
Onondaga Nation fire that punched hole in trailer deemed ‘suspicious,’ deputies say
Onondaga Nation — A fire that blew a hole through a trailer on the Onondaga Nation has been determined to be suspicious as of Saturday, deputies said. A 911 caller reported the blaze at about 7 p.m. at 5224 Hemlock Road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A...
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
