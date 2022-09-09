ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

thenewshouse.com

Threatening posters discovered in Cantor Warehouse

A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
waynetimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava

AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
AVA, NY
localsyr.com

Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
CICERO, NY
oswegonian.com

Mental health being tossed aside

September marks the beginning of National Self-Care Awareness Month, a perfect reminder that we should all be a little kinder to ourselves. Mental health on college campuses is an issue. The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds reported that 73% of college students experience some sort of mental health crisis and 80% reported that they have felt overwhelmed in the past year. While strides are being made in the communication of these issues, not enough is being done to combat the negative impacts of mental health on young people. National Self-Care Awareness Month is the perfect time to start taking the time to combat this crisis.
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
cnycentral.com

New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
ROME, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD searching for purse snatcher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
ROCHESTER, NY

