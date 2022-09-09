Read full article on original website
CNY has officially begun fall celebrations, with this week’s Fall Festival in Minoa, Pagan Pride Day at Long Branch Park and Pumpkin Trail Run in Marcellus. If you’re feeling bad about the approaching cold, head to the farmer’s market on Clinton Square on Tuesday morning for some free coffee to warm the soul. There’s a free screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” in Liverpool, a host of events at the Everson Museum of Art for this month’s free Third Thursday, jazz in Cazenovia, Dirty Honey at del Lago Resort & Casino, author Brit Bennett at the Oncenter and more.
You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When he’s not on a movie set, Lou Ferrigno enjoys playing a supporting role by supporting people who are deaf and hard of hearing like him. “They see what I’ve done, where I came from. That deaf people, hard of hearing can be good or better than most people. Because myself, […]
A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
SKANEATELES — On Aug. 25, the Skaneateles Lake Watershed Ag Program (SLWAP) contracted with CNY Drone Services to apply cover crop seed on growing corn fields. Cover crops protect soil from erosion and promote soil health. This is the first time in Central New York that drone technology was...
170 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 29 and Sep. 2. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial in the Town of Spafford that sold for $1,275,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
