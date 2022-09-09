CNY has officially begun fall celebrations, with this week’s Fall Festival in Minoa, Pagan Pride Day at Long Branch Park and Pumpkin Trail Run in Marcellus. If you’re feeling bad about the approaching cold, head to the farmer’s market on Clinton Square on Tuesday morning for some free coffee to warm the soul. There’s a free screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” in Liverpool, a host of events at the Everson Museum of Art for this month’s free Third Thursday, jazz in Cazenovia, Dirty Honey at del Lago Resort & Casino, author Brit Bennett at the Oncenter and more.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO