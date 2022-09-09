Read full article on original website
Friday Night (High)lights: Mead shows off big play capacity; Rogers gets into win column
The top of the table in the Greater Spokane League is starting to have a familiar look to it, as Central Valley and Mt. Spokane have gotten off to good starts. Meanwhile, Gonzaga Prep got a wake-up call on its trip east and the 2A crowd had a tough go of it as a group – with Rogers being the lone exception.
Spokane Indians drop season finale to Tri-City 4-3
D’Shawn Knowles hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 in the final game of the Northwest League regular season at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Sunday. The Indians finished the season half in fourth place at 30-36 and...
Highlander Invitational: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins girls race in convincing fashion; Freeman's Barrett Poulson boys champ
When the September morning is brisk and crisp and you can smell the seasons changing from summer to fall, that can only mean one thing in Spokane: high school cross country has returned. For the 35 schools that ascended onto Shadle Park High School on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational,...
Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup in...
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
Ukrainian refugee unveils mural at Thrive Center in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees staying at Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for multicultural-transitional housing in Spokane. This weekend, she unveiled a new mural that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane. The mural features sunflowers and Mount Spokane. Shchukina said...
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID. See...
Spokane County Interstate Fair honors first responders on 'heroes day'
SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders were honored at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Sunday, with free admission and ceremonies. All active duty military, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police and hospital staff were eligible for the free admission. In turn, an honor guard, Spokane County Pipes and Drums, the Spokane...
Sunday is the last day for Howlin' at the Harvest Moon music festival
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin' at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include "Funky Blues Church", "Okay, Honey" and...
Central Valley School District moves outdoor activities inside due to air quality
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Central Valley School District is moving outdoor activities inside due to unhealthy air quality. All after school activities and athletics may be canceled. If this is the case, the school and/or coaches will communicate.
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department honored with bronze statue
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) received a bronze statue from the Idaho Character Foundation Sunday. The statue is titled "Fallen Firefighter Memorial," and will be displayed at the CDAFD administrative building in honor of the tradition of dedicated service to the community of their retired firefighters.
Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was...
First responders climb 110 floors to honor those lost during 9/11 in inaugural Step To Remember fundraiser
MEAD, Wash. - Fire trucks, SWAT vehicles and exercise equipment adorned a parking lot in Mead on Sunday. Dozens of people spent the day climbing stair machines, honoring those who gave their lives responding to the September 11th attacks and raising money for local charities. "Just trying to honor the...
Mead School Board to discuss measures on 'critical race theory' at meeting on Monday
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors will continue to discuss multiple proposals pertaining to critical race theory (CRT) and gender identity at their next meeting on Sept. 12. CRT is a field of academic study often studied in colleges and universities that links racism to established...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
