Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane Indians drop season finale to Tri-City 4-3

D’Shawn Knowles hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 in the final game of the Northwest League regular season at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Sunday. The Indians finished the season half in fourth place at 30-36 and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Ukrainian refugee unveils mural at Thrive Center in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees staying at Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for multicultural-transitional housing in Spokane. This weekend, she unveiled a new mural that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane. The mural features sunflowers and Mount Spokane. Shchukina said...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair honors first responders on 'heroes day'

SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders were honored at the Spokane County Interstate Fair on Sunday, with free admission and ceremonies. All active duty military, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police and hospital staff were eligible for the free admission. In turn, an honor guard, Spokane County Pipes and Drums, the Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Sunday is the last day for Howlin' at the Harvest Moon music festival

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin' at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include "Funky Blues Church", "Okay, Honey" and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department honored with bronze statue

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) received a bronze statue from the Idaho Character Foundation Sunday. The statue is titled "Fallen Firefighter Memorial," and will be displayed at the CDAFD administrative building in honor of the tradition of dedicated service to the community of their retired firefighters.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

