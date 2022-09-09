Read full article on original website
Related
Madera Tribune
Chowchilla hopes for biggest car show
Although it’s the biggest event the Chowchilla Chamber of Commerce puts on, Executive Director Dillon Haworth is hoping for the biggest Classic Car and Custom Bike Show in its history. “We are hoping to have 150 cars and bikes,” he said. “Last year was our biggest year with 154...
Madera Tribune
Madera players faced pistols in Vallejo
Madera faced a hostile crowd at Vallejo. The young Madera athlete was distracted by the taunts of the referee and more than a little surprised when the official engaged him in an argument right in the middle of the game. Where was the impartiality that every sports team had a right to expect, no matter whether it was playing on the hometown rink or on that of some other city?
Madera Tribune
MCH receives $5M in funding
SACRAMENTO — Senator Anna M. Caballero (D-Merced) and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) announced that they secured $5,000,000 in state funding to support Madera Community Hospital. Like many health facilities, the pandemic took a toll on Madera Community Hospital, pushing it to the brink of insolvency forcing it to...
Madera Tribune
Toros drop volleyball match to Bears
Matilda Torres’ Bryance Gonzalez reaches up for a tip kill during Wednesday’s loss to the Selma Bears. Gonzalez had three kills in the loss. After the high of recording the first league win in the program’s history, Matilda Torres Toros girls volleyball coach Adam Horner was optimistic heading into a non-conference match with the Selma Bears.
